Impel to Provide Expanded AI Capabilities Across General Motors Dealers Nationwide

GM adds Impel Chat AI to Digital Dealer Solutions program, expanding long-standing relationship built on exclusive digital merchandising leadership

Chat AI delivers fast, natural conversations that book more sales and service appointments, while Impel’s Digital Merchandising brings our inventory to life and drives stronger online conversion.” — Matthew Birckhead, Dealer Principal, Sir Walter Chevrolet

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impel , the global leader in Automotive AI, today announced that General Motors has selected Impel to provide AI powered Chat capabilities to GM dealers nationwide as part of GM’s Digital Dealer Solutions (DDS) program. The certification expands an established relationship between GM and Impel, which already includes Impel serving as GM’s exclusive digital merchandising provider and the preferred merchandising solution for CarBravo, GM’s online marketplace.Under the expanded DDS program, Impel’s Chat AI is now available to all participating U.S. GM retailers. Chat AI is iMR Turnkey approved, enabling dealers to deploy enterprise-grade conversational chat AI that delivers fast, accurate, and brand-aligned engagement across sales and service interactions.As automotive retail grows more complex and customer expectations continue to rise, OEMs and dealers require technology that goes beyond automation to actively drive engagement and conversion while increasing productivity. Omnichannel engagement and concierge-level personalization at scale have become essential to ensuring consistent brand experiences, capturing demand around the clock, and delivering greater operational efficiency that enables dealership teams to focus on higher-value customer interactions.Impel’s Chat AI enables GM dealers to engage every website visitor and inbound inquiry with natural, humanlike conversations—answering VIN-specific vehicle questions, handling trade-in and financing inquiries, and seamlessly scheduling both sales and service appointments. While traditional chat providers often rely on rigid scripts or slow human intervention that create friction for the shopper, Impel’s Chat AI with Conversation Connect upends the legacy browsing experience by integrating a helpful AI copilot across every digital touchpoint, from social pages and digital ads to emails, listing sites, and VDPs. And by replacing static call-to-action buttons with intelligent, contextually aware dialogue, dealers can guide each visitor directly to the most relevant next step based on real-time intent.Chat AI turns website engagement into real outcomes—answering questions in context, removing friction, prompting next steps, and moving customers seamlessly from discovery to appointment, inquiry, or purchase. The result is a unified customer experience that drives higher engagement, stronger conversion, and greater consistency at scale.The results are significant: dealers leveraging Chat AI with Conversation Connect see a 55% increase in total chat volume and a 33% increase in customers who provide contact information. All interactions are grounded in Impel’s AI Agent Knowledge Bank, ensuring responses remain accurate, compliant, and perfectly aligned with GM brand standards and each dealer’s unique policies and offerings.“GM’s decision to expand our partnership reflects a shared belief that AI is no longer optional in automotive retail, it’s foundational,” said Devin Daly, Co-Founder and CEO of Impel. “We applaud General Motors for recognizing that intelligent chat is the critical missing piece required to effectuate true online transactions. It serves as the tip of the spear for the dealership experience, providing the comfort and confidence that is so often missing from the conventional buying and customer service journey. By extending Impel’s Automotive AI Operating System, GM is equipping retailers with an always-on copilot that delivers a more consistent customer experience, built on a merchandising foundation that is already proven at scale. We’re proud to deepen our partnership with GM and support their vision for the future of connected, customer-centric retail.”“Impel has helped us stay responsive and convert more demand without adding operational strain—and the return has been immediate,” said Matthew Birckhead, Dealer Principal of Sir Walter Chevrolet. “Chat AI delivers fast, natural conversations that consistently book more sales and service appointments, while Impel’s Digital Merchandising brings our inventory to life and drives stronger online conversion. Together, the platform has helped us improve efficiency, capture more revenue from existing demand, and see measurable ROI without adding headcount. Having access to the industry’s only Automotive AI Operating System through GM’s DDS program makes it easy to deploy technology that truly works together—and delivers real results for our business.”With this expanded certification, Impel continues to strengthen its position as the most trusted AI partner to OEMs and dealers, providing scalable, compliant, and automotive-specific solutions that support the full digital retail experience.About ImpelImpel is harnessing the power of AI to transform automotive retailing and has become one of the largest vertical AI companies in the world. The company’s industry-leading Automotive AI Operating System helps more than 8,000 retailers and OEMs unify the entire customer journey—fueling faster decisions, deeper connections, and measurable impact at every step along the way. To date, Impel has delivered 40 billion shopper interactions, influencing more than $10 billion in Sales and Service revenue across 51 countries. To learn more, visit impel.ai

Impel's Automotive AI Operating System

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