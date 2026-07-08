Bergen County celebrates grand opening of new Overpeck Golf Course Clubhouse

FOR PLANNING PURPOSES:

July 8, 2026

CONTACT:

Derek Sands

DSands@BergenCountyNJ.gov

ABOVE: Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco, members of the Bergen County Board of Commissioners, Clerk John Hogan, and Acting Parks Director Craig Dorsett cutting the ribbon on the new Overpeck Golf Course Clubhouse.

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TEANECK, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco, members of the Bergen County Board of Commissioners, Parks Department officials, and local leaders today celebrated the grand opening of the new Overpeck Golf Course Clubhouse, completing a nearly $6 million investment in one of northern New Jersey’s premier public golf courses.

The new 2,774-square-foot clubhouse features a welcoming lobby, food service, office space, public restrooms, a 1,197-square-foot outdoor deck overlooking the course, and two state-of-the-art indoor golf simulators that will allow golfers to practice and play year-round. The project also includes a new 2,774-square-foot golf cart storage facility equipped with electric charging stations for up to 60 golf carts, improving day-to-day operations while supporting the County’s sustainability goals.

The project is the latest investment in Bergen County’s Parks System and follows another strong year for the County’s golf program. More than 335,000 rounds of golf were played across Bergen County’s six public golf courses last year, making golf one of the Parks Department’s most popular recreational amenities and an important source of revenue that helps fund continued improvements throughout the park system.

“When we broke ground on this project last year, we said we wanted to give golfers a premium experience at a public course price,” said County Executive Jim Tedesco. “Today, we’re proud to deliver on that promise. This new clubhouse gives Overpeck the kind of first-class facility that matches the quality of the course itself, while keeping the game affordable and accessible for everyone who wants to play.”

“Overpeck has become one of the most popular public golf courses in our region, and this investment ensures it will remain that way for years to come,” said Chairman Steven A. Tanelli, County Commissioner liaison to the Parks Department. “From the clubhouse and outdoor deck to the golf simulators and upgraded operations, every part of this project was designed to improve the experience for our golfers while continuing to make smart investments in our County Parks.”

In addition to modern amenities for golfers, the clubhouse includes two indoor golf simulators that will expand programming opportunities and allow residents to enjoy the game throughout the year, regardless of weather conditions.

The clubhouse project is part of Bergen County’s ongoing Parks Master Plan, a long-term strategy to modernize recreational facilities, preserve open space, improve accessibility, and ensure residents continue to enjoy high-quality public amenities.

Project partners included:

RSC Architects (Architect of Record)

Whitman (Environmental Engineer)

Neglia Engineering (Civil Engineer)

Epic Management (General Contractor)

Strategic Planning Services

The ribbon cutting ceremony was attended by County Executive Jim Tedesco, County Clerk John Hogan, members of the Bergen County Board of Commissioners, Parks Department officials, Teaneck Councilman Michael Pagan, and representatives from the project’s design and construction team.

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