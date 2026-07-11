Growing Demand for Penile Lengthening Highlights the Importance of Surgical Expertise

Dr. Jethon and Fabio after the operation

A reality TV star well-known in Germany, who spoke openly in March of this year about having undergone the procedure with Dr. Jethon at Jadore in Darmstadt.

DARMSTADT, HESSIA, GERMANY, July 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aesthetic and reconstructive intimate surgery for men is receiving increasing attention as more patients seek medical consultation regarding penile lengthening and girth enhancement. According to specialists in the field, requests for these procedures have grown in recent years, reflecting greater openness in discussing intimate health and body image.The topic received additional public attention in March when German reality television personality Fabio de Pasquale disclosed that he had undergone penile lengthening surgery performed by Dr. Christoph Jethon at Jadore in Darmstadt. Public discussion of male intimate surgery remains relatively uncommon, and experts view such openness as part of a broader trend toward reducing the stigma surrounding these procedures.As demand continues to grow, specialists emphasize that penile surgery requires extensive anatomical knowledge, precise surgical technique, and substantial clinical experience. According to Jadore, Dr. Christoph Jethon, a board-certified specialist in Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery, performs up to 500 penile lengthening and girth enhancement procedures annually. In addition to primary procedures, the clinic also treats patients seeking corrective surgery following previous operations performed elsewhere.The primary surgical technique used for penile lengthening is ligamentolysis, a procedure in which the suspensory ligament is released through a small incision in the pubic region. This allows a portion of the internal penile shaft to become externally visible. According to the clinic, its surgical approach avoids the use of implants or other foreign materials. Instead, the procedure utilizes the patient's own tissue and specialized suturing techniques while preserving surrounding anatomical structures, including nerves, blood vessels, and the urethra.The clinic reports that the procedure can result in an average visible increase in penile length of approximately three to six centimeters. However, surgeons emphasize that individual outcomes depend on each patient's anatomy and that realistic expectations are an essential part of preoperative counseling.Penile lengthening is frequently combined with girth enhancement using autologous fat grafting. Performing both procedures during the same operation allows patients to undergo a single recovery period while addressing both length and circumference.Specialists also stress that successful outcomes depend not only on the surgical procedure itself but also on comprehensive patient education and structured perioperative care. Preoperative preparation typically includes reviewing medications, particularly anticoagulants, and recommending temporary abstinence from nicotine and alcohol to support wound healing. Postoperative care generally involves rest, cooling, compression garments, and scheduled follow-up appointments. Most patients are able to resume light daily activities within two to three weeks, while sports and sexual activity are usually postponed for approximately five weeks.As these procedures are elective and privately funded, treatment costs are generally billed according to the German Medical Fee Schedule (GOÄ). According to Jadore, penile lengthening is priced at approximately €7,700, while a combined lengthening and girth enhancement procedure costs around €9,900.Before surgery, patients undergo a detailed medical consultation to discuss their individual anatomy, treatment options, expected outcomes, and potential risks. Physicians emphasize that informed decision-making and realistic expectations remain fundamental components of responsible patient care in aesthetic intimate surgery.

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