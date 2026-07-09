AdviserReport Launches, Grading Every SEC-Registered Investment Adviser on Conflicts of Interest

AdviserReport.com - Transparency grade distribution for all Registered Investment Advisers

A new platform turns disclosures advisory firms file into a plain-English report a household can review before they sign a contract for financial services.

Information a household needs to evaluate an adviser is in plain sight, in filings that no one reads. We turn those filings into something a person can actually use when deciding who gets their money.” — Adam Van Ness, Founder and CEO

BELLINGHAM, WA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transparent LLC today launched AdviserReport.com , a consumer-facing platform that grades every SEC-registered investment adviser, A through D, using its exclusive conflict-of-interest architecture.The premise is one most people already apply elsewhere. It is taken for granted that a new home buyer will get a pre-purchase inspection. Likewise on a used car purchase. And yet there has never been an equivalent check for a financial relationship that can govern many thousands of dollars in fees over decades of a consumer’s life. AdviserReport is designed to be the report a household reviews before that relationship begins or even after one has already started.Every advisory firm has a business model, and every business model creates the potential for conflict between a client's interests and the firm's own interest. This can come through in how the firm is compensated, services they offer, other business activities, and any additional affiliations, to name just a few. AdviserReport's methodology evaluates the structure of the firms business and conflict models. It does not judge the quality of any adviser's advice, services offered, or whether a firm's fees are fair.The more complex a firm's business, the more layers of potential conflict it carries. The proprietary scoring engine reads those layers directly from Form ADV Part 1A (the disclosure form all firms file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission) and measures how many exist, translating the result into a single letter grade. At launch, the platform has 33,156 graded firms that it can render graded reports on. (A = 1,624; A- = 8,008; B = 13,973; B- = 8,194; C = 1,201; C- = 155; D = 1)A grade is a starting point, not a verdict. It tells a household where to look and what to ask, not which firms to avoid. A firm with a lower grade may still be the right choice, precisely because what services it offers may be what that household needs. The full report provides the additional details for a household to better understand where the conflicts reside and what questions they should ask.The platform is built for households, not the industry: independent by design, ad-free, and free of referral economics. It does not sell consumer leads to advisers, and no firm can buy a better grade. The consumer pays for independent, conflict-free information. The way transparency should work.Anyone can search and filter firms and advisers, read a sample report , use the Adviser Fee Calculator, and review the methodology at no cost. A complete report for a specific firm which includes a plain-English discussion of the conflict layers at both the individual adviser and firm level, plus a tailored list of questions to bring to a first meeting for a one-time purchase. Once purchased a user is granted access to all individuals registered under that firm, all provided with no subscriptions and with access to the report for 12 months. The purchase of multiple firm reports allows a user to compare up to four firms and their advisers side-by-side.AdviserReport is live now at www.adviserreport.com

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