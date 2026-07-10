ICE Ball — A Short Film About a Young Soccer Fan inside an ICE Detention Camp

IceBall (2026): A scene showing the young football-loving protagonist inside an ICE detention center

A campaign short film debuts on the World Cup's final round, spotlighting children and families held in ICE detention miles from host stadiums.

Today there are no games. In that silence, we ask every fan to turn toward a reality playing out only miles from certain stadiums.” — Felipe Heusser, Director of Minuto 90

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, as the FIFA World Cup 2026 enters its final phase with the quarterfinals underway, the Let Them Go campaign releases "ICE Ball," a new short film that puts a face to a reality unfolding only miles from certain stadiums: children and families held in ICE detention camps."ICE Ball" tells the story of a boy who loves soccer. Like millions of fans around the world, he wants to watch the games. But he can't. He is in the custody of ICE, held in a detention camp while the tournament he adores unfolds only miles away, beyond the walls that hold him captive.His story reveals a deeper contrast at the heart of this World Cup. A tournament that brings joy, unites nations, and celebrates diversity is taking place in the same country—often near the same cities—where families and children are being detained. The world celebrates the beautiful game while, close by, an estimated more than 100 children are behind bars, according to the Department of Homeland Security's own data, obtained through FOIA requests. Minuto 90 —an international football-focused digital media platform working at the intersection of football, society, and culture—leads the Let Them Go campaign together with Brave of Us , an alliance of civil society organizations standing for immigrant families and communities. Soccer stands for unity, courage, and collective joy—not division, fear, or captivity. As the tournament enters its most decisive moment, we turn global attention toward immigrant families and children, and say clearly: Let Them Go."We chose this moment deliberately. Today the World Cup is entering its final phase, and the stakes on the pitch have never been higher. As millions of eyes around the globe tune in to see who will lift the trophy, we ask every fan to also turn toward a reality playing out only miles from certain stadiums," said Felipe Heusser, Director of Minuto 90.INFOInstagram: @letthemgo.wc2026Alliance partner: https://braveofus.com MEDIA CONTACTMatías Jullianmatiasjullian@mi90.com

IceBall — A Young Football Fan’s Story Inside ICE Detention

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