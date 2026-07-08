DLNR News Release – SHORELINE RESTORATION PROJECT BEGINS AT SAND ISLAND SRA, July 8, 2026

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

KA ‘OIHANA KUMUWAIWAI ‘ĀINA

RYAN K.P. KANAKA‘OLE

CHAIRPERSON

SHORELINE RESTORATION PROJECT BEGINS AT

SAND ISLAND STATE RECREATION AREA

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 8, 2026

HONOLULU – A project to remove hazardous materials from aging, World War II-era structures along the southwestern shoreline of Sand Island State Recreation Area on Oʻahu began this week. The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) Division of State Parks (DSP) and Nakupuna Companies are partnering to address the safety concerns that remnants of the former military reservation pose. Removal work will commence on Thursday, July 9.

“Sand Island played an important role in the coastal defense of southern O‘ahu in the first half of the 20th Century but unfortunately, the discarded fragments of this past history have now created concerns for the health and safety of our park users,” said State Parks Administrator Alan Carpenter. “This project will remove sharp objects, broken concrete slabs and hazardous materials, to reduce the chances of injuries for those enjoying the popular sand beach at the park.”

Erosion from rising tides and surf has exposed remnants of the former Sand Island Military Reservation (1916-1945). When the military reservation was decommissioned after World War II, the buildings, roads and infrastructure were demolished with large pieces of concrete and metal being used to harden the coastline. Today, reinforced concrete pillboxes, concrete footings and broken slabs, asphalt and large chunks of solidified metal with embedded fragments of glass and ceramics, create both an eyesore and unsafe conditions along the shoreline.

There will be no full park closure. Work is scheduled to occur Monday-Friday through October during park hours. The beach will be available for recreational use on weekends and holidays.

Park users may encounter partial closures of the western beach area, adjacent to Ke‘ehi Channel and between comfort stations five and six, as machinery works in the area. Large trucks will be hauling debris on the park roadways, but traffic delays are not anticipated.

The project will involve excavation in the sand beach to a depth of three feet, to locate and remove any glass, metal, plastic, or other debris that may pose a danger to park users, the environment and the wildlife in the nearshore area. There will be no work conducted below the low-tide line.

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