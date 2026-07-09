Synkriom CEO Komal Dangi Named to Prestigious ROI Influencers: Women 2026 List

Prestigious ROI-NJ business recognition honors Komal Dangi for excellence in corporate strategy, technology leadership, and community impact.

PISCATAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PISCATAWAY, NJ — Synkriom, leading contributor of talent solutions and enterprise technology, today proudly announced that itsChief Executive Officer, Komal Dangi, has made it to the prestigious ROIInfluencers: Women 2026 list. ROI-NJ, a prominent business publication,recognizes and honors the most significant female executives, founders, andcommunity leaders shaping the financial and professional landscape every year.

Komal Dangi’s inclusion on the 2026 list highlights her exceptional enterprise leadership, technical vision, and dedication to driving economic growth. Komal contributes her expertise to the broader business ecosystem as the Vice President of Strategy and Growth for the Asian Indian Chamber of Commerce (AICC), where she also chairs the Certification & Technology Committee. She has been guiding Synkriom's rapid expansion in the public and private sectors.

At Synkriom, Komal Dangi has been the driving force behind the deployment of artificial intelligence systems, modern digital learning infrastructure, and scalable workforce technologies, that enhance operations for complex corporate and government entities. As a part of AICC, her civic work reflects this commitment, advancing business innovation, professional development, and community impact within the Asian Indian business community.

"Being recognized alongside so many extraordinary women leaders who are shaping the future of commerce and industry by ROI-NJ is such an honor," said Komal Dangi, CEO of Synkriom. "Synkriom is an integral part of my growth and at Synkriom, our mission has always been to influence technology and specialized talent to solve complex organizational challenges. This recognition strengthens our commitment to work with better enthusiasm and pushes us in adopting innovation, driving workforce development, and creating meaningful economic opportunities for the communities we serve."

The ROI Influencers: Women 2026 list honors leaders who demonstrate an extraordinary blend of professional excellence, community stewardship, and a measurable influence on commerce and policy.

To view the complete ROI Influencers list or to learn more about the initiative, visit www.roi-nj.com

For more information on Synkriom’s technology solutions and leadership team, visit www.synkriom.com

About Synkriom

Synkriom is a leading provider of innovative enterprise solutions, SaaS platforms, and talent acquisition technologies designed to optimize operations and drive breakthrough efficiency. Synkriom delivers intelligent automation, workforce augmentation, and is committed to transforming complex workflows. The specialized consulting services help build safer, more resilient futures for public and private sector organizations alike.

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