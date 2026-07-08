WTO panel issues report regarding EU duties on imports of fatty acid from Indonesia

dispute settlement On 8 July, the WTO circulated the panel report in the case brought by Indonesia in European Union - Anti-Dumping Measures on Imports of Fatty Acid from Indonesia (DS622).

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