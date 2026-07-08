DG Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala welcomes President Kavelashvili of Georgia to the WTO

The discussions covered Georgia's strong recent economic performance and high degree of trade openness, as well as its efforts to modernize customs and improve transparency in trade administration. Director-General Okonjo-Iweala and President Kavelashvili also exchanged views on the opportunities presented by digital trade and artificial intelligence (AI), and on Georgia's positioning as a regional transit and connectivity hub.

The Director-General noted the rapid growth of trade in AI-related goods and encouraged Georgia to continue diversifying its economy, including through digitally delivered services. She underlined the value of predictable, rules-based trade for small, open economies.

"We had an excellent discussion. Georgia's economy is doing very well, growing at better than 5 per cent despite global turbulence. I hope they can keep up the momentum," the Director-General said. "For a small, open economy like Georgia, it is extremely important to continue supporting the multilateral trading system and the basic rules of global trade."

President Kavelashvili reaffirmed Georgia's commitment to the principles of the multilateral trading system and its interest in deepening cooperation with the WTO.

"We have always endeavoured to act in compliance with WTO principles, and we stand ready to build even closer relations with the World Trade Organization," he said, extending an invitation to the Director-General to visit Georgia.

Georgia has been a WTO member since 14 June 2000. More information on Georgia and the WTO is available here.