Worried about the cost of back-to-school? Help is available to families in need in 2026.

Summer vacation is quickly passing by, and not all families may be in a financial position to buy required school supplies, clothing and other back-to-school necessities.

That’s why the Strive to Thrive Resource Fair was created. This free biannual event, hosted by Douglas County’s Community of Care Network, will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at Southeast Christian Church, 9650 Jordan Rd., in Parker.

The event provides school supplies, food and nutrition assistance, health and well-being services, employment opportunities and more to Douglas County families and residents experiencing hard times.

Registration

No appointment or registration is required to attend the fair and connect with more than 20 area organizations on site that have the desire to help. Pre-registration is required for Douglas County School District families who wish to receive a backpack and supplies.

Transportation

Free transportation to the event is available to residents in Highlands Ranch and Lone Tree and parts of Parker through Link On Demand. Download the app or call 719-212-2430 to request a ride.

Those interested in donating toward school supplies can learn more through the Foundation for Douglas County Schools.