ARCpoint Labs Celebrates 20 Years of Franchise Excellence and Innovation in Diagnostic Testing

From 120+ Locations to Industry Leader: Two Decades of Proven Success Combining Local Relationships with National Buying Power

We've spent two decades learning the landscape and refining our position in the marketplace, and our work continues.” — Kelly Crompvoets, President of ARCpoint Labs

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARCpoint Labs , a leader in employer solutions services, is celebrating 20 years of franchise success. Since launching its franchise program in 2006, ARCpoint Labs has grown from a single location to a national network of more than 120 locations. The company’s growth is based on a vision that combines local community relationships with national purchasing power and technology."Reaching our 20th year in franchising is a testament to our business model and the dedication of our franchise owners," said Kelly Crompvoets, President of ARCpoint Labs. “We've spent two decades learning the landscape and refining our position in the marketplace, and our work continues. Heading into our third decade, we are focused on making sure our owners have the tools and resources they need to thrive in their local markets.”Founded in 1998 in Greenville, South Carolina, ARCpoint Labs identified a critical gap in the diagnostic testing industry: large national companies offered buying power and technology but lacked personalized service, while local labs provided exceptional community relationships but couldn't compete on scale. The franchise model bridged that divide, enabling local owners to build meaningful community connections while leveraging national resources.A Track Record of Innovation and GrowthOver the last 20 years, ARCpoint Labs has achieved significant milestones demonstrating both innovation and commitment to franchise owner success:-- 2006: Launched franchise program with a vision of local ownership backed by national support-- 2019: Expanded beyond traditional drug testing with "Four Pillars" business model, adding direct-to-consumer, judicial, and clinical testing programs-- 2020: Led communities nationwide in COVID-19 testing response with in-lab and mobile testing capabilities-- 2022: Expanded services to include Employee Assistance Programs (EAP) and comprehensive wellness panels. Introduced Total Reporting transformation with a proprietary training and reporting platform and advanced drug testing technology.-- 2024: Joined CRESSO Brands alongside ANY LAB TEST NOW, creating increased economies of scale-- 2025: CRESSO Brands launched its first dual-brand location, combining ARCpoint Labs and ANY LAB TEST NOW under single ownership-- 2026: Continued business expansion with the introduction of occupational health services, strengthening ARCpoint Labs’ comprehensive employer solutions for workforce health, safety, and compliance.Built for Franchise SuccessThe ARCpoint Labs franchise model offers advantages for entrepreneurs looking for opportunities in employer solutions services. The franchise system provides comprehensive support, including a robust Foundation, Immersion, and Reinforcement training program combining online coursework, week-long in-person training, and hands-on shadowing at successful locations. Ongoing support includes connecting franchisees with qualified leads, updated industry resources, monthly owner calls, educational webinars, and an annual conference.A key competitive advantage is Total Reporting, ARCpoint's proprietary cloud-based platform introduced in 2022. It allows employers to manage their entire screening and compliance programs through a single portal, from background checks to drug testing and more. The technology consolidates ordering, automates applicant workflows, and maintains compliance records. The addition of Total Reporting reflects ARCpoint's commitment to pairing local expertise with enterprise-grade technology. This enables ARCpoint Labs to deliver the tools larger national providers charge a premium for, through the trusted relationships only a local owner can build. ARCpoint Labs franchise owners serve multiple revenue streams through drug and alcohol screening for employers and DOT-regulated industries, clinical laboratory services, DNA testing, and policy development support. The flexible business model allows owners to focus on service offerings matching their local market needs while positioning themselves as diagnostic testing experts in their communities.ARCpoint Labs produces the Thrive Webinar series. The monthly webinars bring the leading voices in workplace wellbeing, health, safety and compliance, and drug testing regulations together for an expert-led discussion on the industry’s hottest topics. Designed for employers, HR professionals, and community leaders, the Thrive webinar series delivers practical guidance, regulatory updates, and actionable solutions to real-world workplace challenges. Each webinar is SHRM- and HRCI-approved for Professional Development Credits.For more information about ARCpoint Labs franchise opportunities, visit www.arcpointfranchise.com About ARCpoint LabsARCpoint Labs specializes in accurate and reliable employer solutions services through its national network of more than 120 locally owned franchise locations. Founded in 1998 in Greenville, South Carolina, ARCpoint Labs serves individuals, employers, and the legal community with comprehensive testing solutions including drug and alcohol testing, DNA testing, clinical lab testing, and wellness panels. For more information, visit www.arcpointlabs.com About CRESSO BrandsCRESSO Brands is the parent company of ARCpoint Labs and ANY LAB TEST NOW. Formed in 2024, CRESSO Brands provides enhanced economies of scale and expanded market presence while supporting franchise owner success through operational excellence, marketing innovation, and comprehensive business support systems.

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