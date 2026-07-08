Governor Walz Announces Distribution of $40 Million to Help 11,000 Minnesota Households Stay Housed

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz today announced that Minnesota Housing is deploying a $40 million investment to 24 Family Homeless Prevention Assistance Program (FHPAP) administrators across Minnesota, allowing assistance to begin reaching approximately 11,000 households. The investment was proposed by Governor Walz following Operation Metro Surge, included in his budget recommendation, and approved by the Legislature earlier this year.

“Minnesotans are working hard, but too many families are feeling squeezed by the rising cost of everyday life. One unexpected setback shouldn't mean losing your home,” said Governor Walz. “We proposed this investment to help families stay in their homes, support communities, and give people the chance to get back on their feet. I'm grateful to our partners for helping get these resources out the door quickly so thousands more Minnesotans can stay housed and keep building their future.”

The Family Homeless Prevention and Assistance Program provides direct financial assistance and supportive services to Minnesota households facing a housing crisis. By expanding investments through trusted community partners already serving Minnesotans, the state will quickly deliver emergency housing assistance and services to households experiencing homelessness or at imminent risk of losing their housing. The funding is expected to provide housing stability for approximately 11,000 households.

Minnesota Housing will begin executing grant contract amendments with the 24 program administrators this summer, with funding targeted to be deployed by December 31, 2026, as directed by the Legislature.

This announcement builds on the Walz Administration's historic efforts to expand housing affordability, prevent homelessness, and protect tenants' rights, including a $1 billion package to strengthen housing stability across Minnesota, the largest housing investment in state history. Together, these investments are helping more Minnesota families remain safely housed.