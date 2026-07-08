Ports of Indiana secures largest-ever federal grant for $32M expansion that will transform Jeffersonville port

USDOT BUILD grant will add 300-ton crane, barge dock, warehouse at Ohio River port

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (July 7, 2026) – Ports of Indiana has been awarded a $25 million federal “BUILD” grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to support a $32 million expansion of its Jeffersonville port. This grant is the largest federal award in Ports of Indiana’s 65-year history – more than double the previous high for any Indiana port. It also represents the Jeffersonville port’s largest single infrastructure investment since opening in 1985, more than doubling the facility’s general cargo footprint and increasing the port’s lift capacity from 35 tons to 300 tons.

“Indiana’s ports are essential to keeping our economy moving, and this $25 million BUILD grant is a major investment in our state’s future,” said Indiana Governor Mike Braun. “Expanding our Jeffersonville port’s capacity to move cargo by river, rail and truck will create new opportunities for Indiana manufacturers, farmers and businesses while supporting high-quality jobs across Southern Indiana.”

The BUILD program (Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development) is administered by USDOT to provide grants for surface transportation infrastructure projects with significant local or regional impact. This week, USDOT awarded $1.73 billion in BUILD grants to 127 projects from 1,200 applications.

The Jeffersonville grant will fund a major redevelopment of an underutilized area along the Ohio River into a high-volume multimodal terminal. The project includes a new 300-ton crane system, a 6,500-square-foot dock, and a 22,000-square-foot warehouse designed to improve operational efficiency and expand heavy-lift and breakbulk capabilities.

“This is a transformational project for our Jeffersonville port and the entire Southern Indiana region,” said Ports of Indiana CEO Jody Peacock. “We are deeply grateful to the U.S. Department of Transportation for this award, and to our federal, state and local port partners who helped make this project possible. This investment will dramatically increase the port’s capacity to handle larger steel and project cargoes, increase storage and operational efficiencies, lower transportation costs for regional industry, and strengthen Jeffersonville’s position as one of the Midwest’s premier multimodal freight hubs for decades to come.”

Once complete, the expansion will increase lift capacity by more than 800%, double barge-rail transloading capacity, and establish the port’s first general cargo facility located outside the floodplain. The project is expected to be completed in 2028.

“Strong infrastructure is essential to a strong economy, and this BUILD grant is an important investment in Indiana’s future,” said Congresswoman Erin Houchin. “The improvements at Ports of Indiana-Jeffersonville will increase efficiency, strengthen supply chains, and enhance the port’s ability to serve businesses throughout our state and the Midwest. I was proud to advocate for this project and congratulate everyone whose hard work made this achievement possible.”

Supporting Quotes:

“Indiana’s ports are critical to our state’s economy and America’s supply chains, and this historic BUILD grant will ensure the Ports of Indiana-Jeffersonville is well-positioned to meet growing demand for decades to come,” said U.S. Sen. Todd Young. “I’m proud to support projects that create jobs, improve infrastructure, and reinforce Indiana’s role as a national logistics leader.”

“This investment is a major win for Indiana,” said U.S. Sen. Jim Banks. “Modernizing the Jeffersonville port will strengthen American manufacturing, support Hoosier jobs, and keep Indiana at the forefront of logistics and commerce.”

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