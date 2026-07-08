Maryland Public Service Commission Invites Comments on Proposed Solar Project for Frederick County

July 8, 2026

(BALTIMORE, MD) – Local residents and other interested members of the public are invited to comment on a proposal by Bessie Clemson Road Solar, LLC to build a 5 MW solar generating facility in Frederick County. This is the second such hearing for this project and will take place on Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. at the Libertytown Volunteer Fire Company, 12027 South Street in Libertytown.

The Maryland Public Service Commission has delegated this case to its Public Utility Law Judge Division; Public Utility Law Judge Amy Schaeffer will preside over the hearing.

In September 2025, the developer Bessie Clemson Road Solar, LLC – applied to the Commission for what is known as a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity (CPCN), which grants an applicant the authority to construct an energy generating station in Maryland. According to the application, the developer proposes to build the project on 28 acres of an approximately 64-acre property located at 9160 Bessie Clemson Road, in Union Bridge. The project will generate energy to be allocated to community solar subscribers within Potomac Edison/First Energy’s service territory.

In addition to taking comments from the public, the hearing will include a presentation by the applicant, brief statements by the parties, including the Power Plant Research Program of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, and the Commission’s Technical Staff, as to their respective roles and recommendations in the case.

In addition to the hearing, written comments can be sent electronically through the Commission’s online portal at: https://psc.maryland.gov/online-services/file-a-public-comment/, or by mail. Comments sent by mail should be addressed to: Jamie Bergin, Chief Clerk, Maryland Public Service Commission, William Donald Schaefer Tower, 6 St. Paul Street, 16th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202. So that they are noted in the proper case file, all comments should reference Case No. 9814 and can be sent through July 24, 2026.

In addition to the online case docket, a copy of the application is available for public view at the Frederick County Planning and Permitting Division at 30 North Market Street, Frederick.

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Media contact: Kathy Fueston, kathy.fueston@maryland.gov

About the Public Service Commission:

The Maryland Public Service Commission regulates electric and gas utilities and suppliers, telephone companies (land lines), private water and sewer companies, passenger motor vehicle carriers for hire, taxicab companies in some jurisdictions and bay pilot rates. The Commission implements the State’s energy policy and also regulates the siting of energy generating facilities and high-voltage transmission lines.