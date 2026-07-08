El Paso County’s Department of Public Works Weekly Road & Construction Update – July 8, 2026

July 8, 2026 – El Paso County’s Department of Public Works (DPW) is providing the following road and construction updates for the week.

Traffic Advisory: Water Valve Replacement Project on Peterson Drive

Cherokee Metropolitan District has contracted RJ Gleeson Construction to replace five water valves in the Cimarron Hills area. Construction is scheduled to begin July 15, 2026, with anticipated completion by August 5, 2026. To minimize disruptions, the work will be completed in phases, with traffic control adjusted as each section progresses. During construction, traffic on Peterson Drive will be reduced from four lanes to a single lane in each direction through the work zones. In addition, Western Drive will be closed on the west side of Peterson Drive while work is underway at that intersection.

Traffic control devices will remain in place overnight and on weekends throughout the project. Motorists should expect significant traffic delays, particularly during peak travel times, as Peterson Drive serves as a primary route to Galley Road and the North Gate of Peterson Space Force Base.

Closure:

White Mountain Drive and Peterson Drive

Nez Perce Drive and Peterson Drive

Western Drive and Peterson Drive

Update: Industry Rd Closure for Full Depth Reclamation, Paving and Bridge Deck Work

Originally slated to start July 6, 2026, this project will now begin July 13, 2026. Industry Rd will be closed for 3 weeks to complete Bridge Deck Repairs, full-depth reclamation, and new asphalt paving. The closure will last three weeks, and the road is anticipated to be back open on July 31, pending any weather events or other unanticipated delays.

Closure:

Industry Rd will be closed at Marksheffel and Capital Dr. There will be a hard closure at the Bridge which is located halfway between Marksheffel and Capital Dr.

Besides the hard closure at the bridge, the rest of Industry will be closed to all through traffic but will be open to local and business traffic.

Detour: The Detour Route will be to head south on Capital Dr to Constitution if you are the east side of the closure and if you are on the west side of the closure the detour will be at Marksheffel and you will be able to head north or south from there.

View the Paving and Preservation project webpage

Safety reminders for motorists:

Reduce speeds in and around work zones

Watch for workers, equipment, signs, and barricades

Follow all posted detour signage

DPW thanks residents and drivers in advance for their patience and cooperation as these improvements are completed.

Short-notice traffic or construction changes — including temporary closures, schedule adjustments, or additional work activity — are shared through DPW Traffic & Construction Alerts on the County’s official social media channels and may also appear in the following week’s “Weekly Updates”.

The next DPW Weekly Road & Construction Update will be distributed on Wednesday, July 15, 2026.

For information about additional ongoing projects: