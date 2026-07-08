Notice of Public Hearings -Board of Adjustments- July 29, 2026

Notice is hereby given that public hearings will be held by the Oconto County Board of Adjustment under the Oconto County Zoning and Shoreland Ordinance on 7/29/2026.

APPLICATION NO. 1 at 9:15 AM at the Little Suamico Town Hall, 5964 County Rd. S for Mark Turensky, 3070 Windross Ln., Little Suamico, WI 54141, Agent: Steve Bieda, for Variance from both side lot lines and a variance to reduce the 15ft fill requirement for a dwelling in the floodplain for a retaining wall. Location of the property is in Section 26, T27N, R21E, Town of Pensaukee. (On-site inspection at 8:30 AM) 3070 Windross Ln.

APPLICATION NO. 2 immediately following application no. 1 at the Little Suamico Town Hall for Pat Houlihan, 7142 Lower Rd., Sobieski, WI 54171 for Conditional use permit for an ecotourism resort business. Location of the property is in Section 7, T26N, R20E, Town of Little Suamico. (On-site inspection at 9:00 AM) 7142 Lower Rd.

APPLICATION NO. 3 at 10:45:00 AM at the Spruce Town Hall for Brian & Cindy Buckles, 330 Windward Rd., Green Bay, WI 54302, Agent: Jeffrey Lieuwen, for Variance from the side lot line for a existing dwelling and new addition. Location of the property is in Section 6, T29N, R19E, Town of Spruce. (On-site inspection at 10:30 AM) 9556 Holt Park Rd.

APPLICATION NO. 4 at 12:30 PM at the Northern Zoning Office, 15152 Island Lake Rd. for Matthew Chevalier & Tammy Roffers, 3469 Ryan Rd., DePere, WI 54115, for Variance from both side lot lines, centerline of the road, and the shoreland setback from the ordinary high watermark for a new house. Location of the property is in Section 28, T33N, R15E, Town of Townsend. (On-site inspection at 12:00 PM) 17661 Meadow Parkway

Notice is further given that printed copies of these proposals are available for public inspection in the Zoning Office, Courthouse, Oconto, Wisconsin during regular office hours.

Dated: July 1, 2026

For: The Oconto County Board of Adjustment

By: Patrick Virtues

Zoning Administrator



