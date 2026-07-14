DreamSofa Reports 'Quiet Luxury' Interior Trend Driving Designer Demand for Modular, Made-to-Order Seating

Landon Modulars. Landon Sectional

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quiet luxury, the design preference for understated quality over conspicuous branding, spent recent years reshaping fashion. DreamSofa, a direct-to-consumer custom furniture manufacturer, says the same principle is now changing how its designer and trade customers order upholstered seating, with growing demand for made-to-order pieces built to specific proportions and construction standards rather than catalog sizes selected off the shelf.The company attributes the shift to a basic property of minimalist interiors: with little pattern or texture competing for attention, construction quality becomes visible. "A busy, heavily patterned room can disguise a mediocre sofa. A quiet, minimalist room can't," said a DreamSofa spokesperson. "When there's nothing else competing for attention, the joinery, the drape of the fabric, and the exact proportions of the piece are the whole story."According to DreamSofa's published buying guide for the category, the construction choices that separate long-lasting furniture from short-lived pieces are largely invisible on a showroom floor: kiln-dried hardwood frames dried to a controlled moisture content so the wood resists warping and cracking; hand-tied or sinuous spring systems anchored front to back; and high-density foam that recovers its shape after use. The company says those details do not appear in a product photo and instead become apparent years into ownership, the same timeframe minimalist interiors are typically designed around. DreamSofa says the trend favors modular systems for two practical reasons. Minimalist rooms are less forgiving of proportion, where a sectional even a few inches too deep or too long reads as an obvious error, and modular pieces can be built to a room's exact dimensions one module at a time. Reconfigurability adds a second benefit for clients who prioritize long-term investment over frequent redecorating, because a modular sofa can be expanded, split, or rearranged as needs change rather than replaced. The company's DreamModular collection , which it says includes multiple frame styles and a fabric library exceeding 250 options, is built around that approach.Fabric is where the aesthetic is tested fastest, according to the company, because it is the material a client touches daily. DreamSofa says designers working in this style tend to specify natural or high-performance woven fabrics that age well under daily use over less durable synthetic blends that can pill or fade, and often prefer full-grain or vegetable-tanned leathers that develop patina over coated leathers engineered to resist any visible change.The company says it has responded to skepticism about the "quiet luxury" label, which it acknowledges has become commercially overused, by publishing specific frame, spring, and foam specifications rather than relying on the term itself, and by offering a visualization tool, DreamStudio, that lets designers confirm proportions with a client before committing to a made-to-order production timeline. DreamSofa says it expects the underlying emphasis on construction and longevity to outlast the specific terminology, in the same way midcentury construction standards remained relevant after the term became a marketing cliche.About DreamSofaDreamSofa is a direct-to-consumer custom furniture manufacturer specializing in made-to-order sofas, sectionals, and modular seating systems built on kiln-dried hardwood frames with commercial-grade spring and foam construction. Every piece is backed by a lifetime frame warranty and a 100-day home trial, and the company works with interior designers and trade professionals in addition to individual homeowners.

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