















County Receives National Recognition for Its Dedication to Providing High-Quality Prehospital Care for Heart Attack and Stroke Patients













Leon County Emergency Medical Services (LCEMS) has proudly achieved the Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold Award from the American Heart Association for the ninth consecutive year. In addition to this esteemed recognition, LCEMS has also been honored on the Heart Attack and Stroke Care Honor Roll. These accolades reflect the ongoing commitment to providing exceptional emergency medical services and improving patient outcomes in our community by delivering high-quality, lifesaving cardiac and stroke care and rapid, evidence-based treatment for patients experiencing the most severe forms of heart attack and stroke.





“This achievement demonstrates Leon County’s dedication to emergency medical care,” said Leon County Commission Chairman Christian Caban. “Our EMS team continues to set a high standard for rapid, effective treatment of heart attack and stroke patients, helping save lives and strengthen the health and safety of our community.”





LCEMS received the American Heart Association Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold Award for providing rapid, high-quality prehospital care that underscores the vital role EMS plays in improving survival rates for patients experiencing life-threatening heart attacks and strokes.





“For nine consecutive years, Leon County EMS has demonstrated the culture of excellence that defines Leon County EMS,” said County Administrator Vincent S. Long. “This recognition highlights the hard work of the Leon County EMS professionals and the County’s dedication to providing world-class emergency care to the community.”





Launched on December 31, 2003, Leon County EMS has proudly provided clinically superior, cost-effective emergency medical services and transportation to the citizens and visitors of Leon County for over 20 years. With a team of highly trained professionals and the latest equipment, LCEMS continues to deliver prompt and compassionate care in any emergency. Since its founding, LCEMS has responded to more than 891,000 calls for service and transported more than 560,000 patients.





“This award belongs to every member of our EMS team who works tirelessly to deliver exceptional care to our community,” said Leon County EMS Chief Chad Abrams. “I am incredibly proud of our team's commitment to delivering emergency care to the Leon County residents and visitors every day.”





For more information, contact Chief Chad Abrams, Leon County Emergency Medical Services, at (850) 606-2100 orAbramsC@LeonCountyFL.gov, or Leon County Community and Media Relations, at (850) 606-5300 or CMR@LeonCountyFL.gov.





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