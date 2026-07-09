New Survey of 4,322 Drivers and Riders Reveals Why Motorcyclists Remain 'Invisible' on the Road

2026 motorcycle safety study by Bisnar Chase

How Bias Complicates Recovery After Crashes.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bisnar Chase Personal Injury Attorneys today released findings from its 2026 Motorcycle Safety Survey, “The Invisible Rider,” which examined how car drivers perceive, see, and interact with motorcyclists on U.S. roads.The independent survey, conducted by Cherry Data Signals, included 4,022 licensed car drivers and 300 active motorcyclists. It highlights a persistent gap between what drivers say they believe and how they actually behave around motorcycles.Key findings include:63% of drivers said motorcycles are harder to see than cars.41% of drivers admitted they have changed lanes and only noticed a motorcycle at the last second.46% have been surprised by a motorcycle in their blind spot at least sometimes.28% of drivers said they open a car door without checking for riders at least sometimes.20% follow motorcycles more closely than they would a car, at least sometimes.73% of drivers believe motorcyclists are at least sometimes more reckless than car drivers.Despite these issues, 87% of drivers said motorcyclists have the same right to the road as cars. Yet only 29% said most drivers actually treat riders as equals. From the rider side, 90%+ reported near-misses with larger vehicles. 47% of riders said others assumed they were at fault simply because they were on a motorcycle.72% believe motorcyclists are more likely to be blamed after a crash than car drivers would be in the same situation.“These findings put hard numbers to something we see in our cases every week,” said Brian Chase , partner at Bisnar Chase Personal Injury Attorneys. “Motorcyclists are often hurt not because they did anything wrong, but because a driver didn’t see them, misjudged their speed, or assumed the worst about them afterward. Recognizing that pattern is the first step to holding the right party accountable.”Chase added: “In case after case, the driver tells the officer, ‘I never saw the motorcycle.’ This data shows exactly why — and that’s the whole point. A driver’s job is to look effectively for everyone on the road. Failing to see a motorcycle that was plainly there to be seen isn’t a defense; more often than not, it is the negligence.” The survey also found that 52% of drivers believe juries view motorcyclists as risk-takers. 45% acknowledged that riders are at least sometimes unfairly blamed. “Sharing the road is a two-way responsibility, but the consequences are not shared equally,” Chase said. “When a driver’s mistake seriously injures a motorcyclist, that rider deserves to be seen clearly — on the road, by the insurance company, and in front of a jury. That is the fight we take on every day.”The full white paper, including detailed breakdowns by scenario and post-crash advice for riders, is available at: https://www.bestattorney.com/motorcycle-accidents/motorcycle-safety-study.html Bisnar Chase Personal Injury Attorneys has represented injured motorcyclists throughout California for more than 46 years. About Bisnar Chase Personal Injury Attorneys, LLP: Bisnar Chase is a California personal injury law firm with offices serving clients statewide. The firm has recovered more than $1 billion for injury victims and maintains a 99% success rate. It handles motorcycle accident cases on a contingency fee basis.

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