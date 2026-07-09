New Book From NYC Human-Performance Expert Argues Stress Is a Superpower,Not a Sickness: 'Don't Calm Down. Take Command.'

Stress: Our Human Superpower by Dr. Chuck Morris, rated 5.0 on Amazon.

Dr. Chuck Morris, human-performance expert and Midtown Biohack founder, reframes stress as a trainable system, with a 60-second protocol per chapter.

Stress is not the enemy. Losing control of the stress response is.” — Dr. Chuck Morris

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For decades, the wellness industry has sold one prescription for stress: calm down. Human-performance expert Dr. Chuck Morris says that advice has it backward, and he has written the book to prove it. Stress: Our Human Superpower: The Miseducation of Stress, available now on Amazon in Kindle and paperback, argues that stress is not the enemy. Losing control of the stress response is."Stress is a performance system, not a disease," said Morris, founder of the NYC longevity and human-performance company Midtown Biohack. "It is the same biology that lets an athlete win a point, a surgeon hold a steady hand, a parent lift a car off a child. The damage does not come from feeling stressed. It comes when the off-switch stops firing, and you never recover between demands. That is the real problem, and it is fixable."The book breaks from the calm-first orthodoxy that dominates the multibillion-dollar stress and meditation market. Morris's thesis is that the goal was never to feel less. It is to recover faster. Recovery, he argues, is a trainable skill, and the fastest lever any person has is the breath.Rather than a lecture, the book is built as a field manual. Every chapter closes with a "USE THIS NOW" protocol, most under 60 seconds, so readers feel the physiology shift in their own body before they are asked to believe anything. "Belief is earned, not given," Morris said. "I am not interested in convincing you with a paragraph. I want your own nervous system to convince you in about a minute. Once you feel it work, you own it."The approach is grounded in cited, mainstream physiology, including heart rate variability, vagus nerve function, and respiratory sinus arrhythmia, translated out of the lab and into tools a reader can use in a meeting, a locker room, or a hospital waiting room. Morris frames the mission with a line that runs through his work: "Everyone is an athlete. The sport is life. There is no halftime."Early readers describe a shift that lands fast. One verified reviewer wrote that the book "completely changed the way I think about stress" and called the tools "usable anywhere, anytime." Another noted, "You feel the change in your body, so you KNOW it works." A professional athlete reported "immediate results" using the protocols between training sessions. A military veteran described the method as "so different than how the military ingrained reducing stress." A 57-year-old reader summed it up: "Now I know it's my superpower."Morris is no stranger to the national conversation on performance and the body. He has been featured twice on The Breakfast Club, as well as on Good Day New York, the BBC, FOX, and in The Wall Street Journal. Readers can access a free breathing starter and the companion Nova Breath app at breath9.com.Stress: Our Human Superpower is available now at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0H6R9TCP9 About the book. Stress: Our Human Superpower: The Miseducation of Stress is a field manual for turning stress into performance. It reframes the stress response as a trainable system rather than a condition to be eliminated, and equips readers with fast, science-grounded protocols, most under 60 seconds, that they can use immediately. It is available in Kindle and paperback on Amazon.About Dr. Chuck Morris. Dr. Chuck Morris is a human-performance expert and the founder of Midtown Biohack, a longevity and human-performance wellness company in New York City. His work translates nervous-system science into practical tools for executives, athletes, and everyday high performers. He has appeared twice on The Breakfast Club, along with Good Day New York, the BBC, FOX, and The Wall Street Journal. Note: Midtown Biohack is a wellness and performance company. It is not a medical practice and does not diagnose, treat, or cure any condition.Interview availability. Dr. Chuck Morris is available for interviews, live demonstrations of the breathing protocols, and expert commentary on stress, burnout, recovery, human performance, and longevity. Remote and NYC in-studio.Media contact: contact@midtownbiohack.com. Midtown Biohack, New York, NY.

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