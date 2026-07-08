Secretary of State Cord Byrd Joins ‘Sharing the Spirit of America’ for Simultaneous Reading of the Declaration of Independence

For Immediate Release

Wednesday, July 8, 2026

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. –

Secretary of State Cord Byrd is participating in ‘Sharing the Spirit of America’ to commemorate the nation’s 250th anniversary by reading the Declaration of Independence at 6 p.m. (EST) tonight.

“As the founding document of the United States, the Declaration of Independence elucidates the philosophical basis for the revolution and separation from England,” said Secretary of State Cord Byrd. “Ever since that historic moment, America has stood as a beacon of freedom for people all over the world. I am honored to represent Florida in this simultaneous reading and encourage all Floridians to join me in participating.”

‘Sharing the Spirit of America’ commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, and its first public reading on July 8, 1776. Americans across the United States, and on all 7 continents, will be reading the Declaration of Independence together this evening.

Floridians can hear Secretary Byrd on America250FL social media accounts (X, Facebook and Instagram) starting at 6 p.m. (EST).

###

About America 250 Florida

This year, Florida is undergoing an initiative to honor the individuals who shaped our nation over the past 250 years and to preserve America’s civic pride and heritage for future generations. America 250 Florida marks the state’s official observance of America’s Semiquincentennial and will host and help sponsor special events throughout the year for Floridians from all corners of the state to enjoy. Floridians can find information on events, exhibits, heritage sites, and participation opportunities at America250FL.com, the state’s official hub for the Semiquincentennial celebration.