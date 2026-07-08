The Marc & Kiki Barnes Foundation Hosts Her Game, Her Future Fest, Inspiring 150+ Young Women at LSU New Orleans

Dr. Kiki Baker Barnes celebrates with more than 150 participants, volunteers, mentors, and staff at the inaugural Her Game, Her Future Fest at LSU New Orleans. Dr. Kiki Baker Barnes accepts an official proclamation from the New Orleans City Council during the inaugural Her Game, Her Future Fest at LSU New Orleans. HGHFF StaffVolunteers love their HGHFF gear

LSU New Orleans guaranteed admission to attending high school students, while Founder Dr. Kiki Baker Barnes received proclamations from the City of New Orleans.

Representation changes lives. When young women see leaders who look like them, they begin to envision possibilities they might never have imagined.” — Dr. Kiki Baker Barnes, Founder, Her Game, Her Future Fest

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Marc and Kiki Barnes Foundation welcomed more than 153 high school and college-aged young women to LSU New Orleans for the inaugural Her Game, Her Future Fest, an immersive career exploration experience introducing the next generation of women leaders to careers across the sports industry. Bringing together executives, entrepreneurs, educators, and industry leaders, the one-day event exposed participants to opportunities in athletics, business, media, marketing, technology, health, and leadership. Thanks to the support of corporate sponsors and community partners, every student attended free of charge. Dr. Kiki Baker Barnes , founder of Her Game, Her Future Fest, received two official proclamations recognizing her leadership and commitment to advancing opportunities for women and girls in sports. The honors were presented on behalf of the New Orleans Mayor's Office and the New Orleans City Council. On Friday, she will receive two additional proclamations from Louisiana State Representative Delisa Boyd and United States Representative Troy Carter. The festival also featured a life-changing announcement from Jalin Carter, Director of Admission and Recruitment at LSU New Orleans, who announced that every high school student attending Her Game, Her Future Fest would receive guaranteed admission to LSU New Orleans, creating an immediate pathway from inspiration to higher education."We created Her Game, Her Future Fest because representation changes lives," said Dr. Kiki Baker Barnes. "When young women can see successful leaders who look like them, hear their stories, and build meaningful connections, they begin to envision possibilities they may have never imagined. Today wasn't simply about careers; it was about creating pathways, building confidence, and opening doors." The day began with a morning wellness session led by Tai Teamer, founder of Spotlight Dance Studio, setting the tone for a day focused on leadership, confidence, and personal growth.Her Game, Her Future Fest was made possible through the support of Hahn Enterprises, Cox Communications, USA Basketball Foundation, Ochsner Sports Medicine, Faces of Virtue, Lakeside Shopping Center, Jrumz, Lewis Coaches, and community partners including Girl Scouts Louisiana East, Louisiana High School Coaches Association, NORDC, and Big Brothers Big Sisters.Special guests included Jeanette R. Weiland, Interim Chancellor and Chief Administrative Officer of LSU New Orleans; Councilmember Lesli Harris; Charline Gipson, New Orleans City Attorney; Sherae Hunter, Chief of Staff for Councilmember Aimee McCarron; and Jalin Carter."When girls have access to leadership opportunities, organized athletics, and healthy living experiences, they don't just build skills; they build confidence, resilience, and the belief that they belong in every space they step into," said Lauren Vance, Program and Property Director, Girl Scouts Louisiana East.Throughout the day, participants engaged in interactive workshops, career tracks, networking opportunities, and conversations with professionals representing every corner of the sports industry. The Spotlight Zone, powered by Cox Communications, featured welcome remarks from Sunni LeBeouf, Vice President of Cox Greater New Orleans, while Hahn Enterprises presented an inspiring Fireside Chat led by Tania Hahn, encouraging attendees to pursue leadership with confidence and purpose.Beauty sponsor Faces of Virtue helped participants prepare for the day's activities while reinforcing confidence and executive presence. "At Faces of Virtue, we look forward to bringing camera-ready elevated beauty as the Beauty Sponsor for Her Game, Her Future Fest with Dr. Kiki Baker Barnes, empowering women to command every room they enter," said DeQuindra Rouzan, Founder and CEO of Faces of Virtue.The conference concluded with Styled for the Game, powered by Lakeside Shopping Center and curated by Tracee Dundas, Executive Producer of New Orleans Fashion Week, demonstrating how confidence, professionalism, and personal branding contribute to success on and off the field. "Styled for the Game gave young women confidence that extended beyond the field into how they present themselves and own their presence, ready to thrive in every space from the locker room to the boardroom," said Tracee Dundas.Organizers extended heartfelt appreciation to every sponsor, speaker, volunteer, educator, and community partner whose commitment made the inaugural event possible. The Marc and Kiki Barnes Foundation plans to continue expanding Her Game, Her Future Fest as a national platform connecting young women with career opportunities across athletics, sports business, education, media, and executive leadership.EVENT ASSETSHigh-Resolution Photos (Photo Credit: SPINXX/Verbal Slick)B-ROLL and VIDEO CLIPS (Photo Credit: SPINXX/Verbal Slick)ABOUT HER GAME, HER FUTURE FESTHer Game, Her Future Fest is a career exploration initiative of the Marc and Kiki Barnes Foundation that empowers young women through mentorship, education, networking, and hands-on experiences, preparing them for careers throughout the sports industry.ABOUT THE MARC AND KIKI BARNES FOUNDATIONThe Marc and Kiki Barnes Foundation invests in youth and young adults through educational programming that builds confidence, expands opportunity, and prepares future leaders to thrive in their communities and careers.ABOUT DR. KIKI BAKER BARNESDr. Kiki Baker Barnes serves as Commissioner of the HBCU Athletic Conference (HBCUAC), leading one of the nation's premier HBCU athletic conferences. A nationally recognized sports executive and educator, she continues to create pathways for women and underrepresented communities through innovative leadership and transformational programming.

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