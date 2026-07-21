QRC International to Host Inaugural Gala, Marking New Chapter in Expanding Global Support for Students

We wanted to create a structure that not only supports students today but secures resources and opportunities for generations to come.” — Kwesi Ames

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QRC International, an established nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting students of Queen’s Royal College and expanding access to opportunity, will host its inaugural gala, marking a significant milestone in the organization’s evolution from a longstanding alumni network to a global, mission driven institution.

Originally formed in 1997 in New York City as QRC North America, the alumni association was created to provide support for former students living and studying abroad while giving back to the school. In 2002, alumni in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area established a regional chapter, organizing community building initiatives and launching an annual fundraising dance to support student needs.

Over the years, the organization has funded a wide range of resources and opportunities for students, including educational equipment, athletic gear, musical instruments, travel, and leadership development experiences.

In late 2021, a new leadership team was elected, with Kwesi Ames stepping into the role of President. Under his leadership, the organization began a strategic transformation to expand its reach and long term impact.

“In stepping into this role, it was clear that we had an opportunity to build on decades of alumni commitment and evolve into something more sustainable and far reaching,” said Kwesi Ames, President of QRC International. “We wanted to create a structure that not only supports students today but secures resources and opportunities for generations to come.”

In November 2022, Ames introduced a new vision and strategic plan to the alumni body, outlining a path forward that included rebranding the organization as QRC International to better serve alumni globally and modernizing its fundraising approach to ensure long term sustainability.

In April 2023, Ames authored Magnum Est In Aeternum: The Strategy to Secure the Future of Queen’s Royal College, a forward looking plan centered on establishing an endowment fund to provide consistent, long term financial support for the school and its students.

“As we looked ahead, it became clear that we needed to diversify how we fundraise and formalize our structure to support our ambitions,” Ames added. “Transitioning to a nonprofit model allows us to build a more resilient foundation and expand our impact on a global scale.”

The inaugural gala will serve as both a celebration of this transformation and a catalyst for the organization’s future. A key milestone of the evening will be the official launch of the QRC International endowment fund, a long-term initiative designed to provide sustained financial support for the school and its students. The event will bring together alumni, supporters, and community leaders for an evening dedicated to advancing the mission of supporting student success and opportunity.

A highlight of the event will be a steelpan orchestra performance by Provi-QRC. Founded in 2013, the Provi-QRC Steelpan Orchestra brings together talented young women from Providence Girls’ Catholic School and young men from Queen’s Royal College. Today, it stands as one of the most active and accomplished school steelbands in Trinidad and Tobago. For this momentous occasion, the students will travel to Washington, D.C., where they will spend three weeks performing throughout the region. This musical tour exemplifies the type of co-curricular programming that QRC International is committed to supporting and elevating.

“This gala represents more than a moment of celebration. It is a call to action,” said Ames. “It is about bringing our community together to invest in the future of our students and ensure they have access to the tools, resources, and experiences they need to thrive.”

Proceeds from the gala will directly support QRC International’s programs, including student resources, mentorship initiatives, and the development of its long term endowment fund.

About QRC International

QRC International is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting students of Queen’s Royal College and expanding access to educational and developmental opportunities. Building on decades of alumni engagement, the organization provides funding, mentorship, and resources that empower students to excel academically and pursue their ambitions across disciplines including academics, athletics, and the arts.

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