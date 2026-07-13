Jervis Systems and ZKTeco Partner to Bring Modern Access Control to Hotels and Short-Term Rentals

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Property operators can now add mobile, QR code, and digital wallet access for guests and team members

ZKTeco readers support most all property owner’s previously existing credentials. So there is no rush to upgrade all at once & the upgrade can occur in a phased approach. ” — Larry Reed

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- [ALPHARETTA, Georgia, July 9th, 2026] – Jervis Systems and leading access control technology provider ZKTeco USA announced a partnership integrating ZKTeco’s VG10CKQ and EP20CKQ smart readers into the Jervis property automation and guest experience platform. The integration is designed for hotels, resorts, and short-term rental operators who want to offer guests modern door & entry gate access options, including use of mobile phone credentials, QR codes, and digital wallets, without requiring a full hardware replacement or asking existing guests and staff to re-enroll their current credentials.Upgrading access control often requires replacing existing hardware and credentials, a significant undertaking for properties with active guests and established infrastructure. For hospitality and short-term rental operators in particular, the challenge is compounded by constant turnover, where guests cycle through frequently, staff credentials need to be issued and revoked on an ongoing basis, and any disruption to access during a transition directly affects the guest experience. Many operators also find themselves locked into proprietary systems where switching vendors means starting the entire installation over from scratch.ZKTeco’s VG10CKQ and EP20CKQ multi-tech credential readers address this directly. Both models support more than 100 RFID credential types, including both 125 kHz and 13.56 MHz smart card frequencies, covering the vast majority of card and fob formats already in circulation. When Jervis enables secure access for these ZKTeco readers at a property at check-in, existing credentials keep working from day one alongside new access methods like mobile, QR, and digital wallet. Once the check-out time has passed, Jervis automatically revokes access, even if late check-out is requested or last-minute reservation changes apply.“A major point of friction that we hear from vacation rental and resort operators, as well as hoteliers, is that modernizing access can sometimes feel like starting from scratch,” shares Bobby Varghese, Founder and CTO of Jervis Systems. “Headaches naturally come with new hardware and new credentials, and that leads to frustrated staff. With ZKTeco’s VG & EP Series multi-tech readers, owners and operators get the flexibility of different door access options without having to overhaul what’s already working.”ZKTeco CEO Larry Reed added, “Since ZKTeco multi-tech readers support most all property owner’s previously existing credentials, there’s never a rush upgrading all their employees at the same time. Instead, the upgrade can occur in a phased approach, all at the property owner’s convenience. And visitors have the convenience using any type credential they prefer when accessing the property.”Once the ZKTeco multi-tech reader is connected and assigned to a unit or property through Jervis, a property’s guests and staff can choose how they access doors: tap a key card or fob they already have, use a mobile credential via ZKTeco’s Armatura ID app (available on both (iOS & Android), present a QR code, enter a PIN on the touch keypad or via Jervis’ Access My Property web app, or use a digital wallet. For short-term rental operators, this means a guest can receive a code or mobile credential at booking time and access their unit without any physical key exchange, while long-term residents or staff continue using whatever credentials they already carry.The VG10CKQ uses a slim mullion-mount form factor, best suited for narrow spaces and door frames. The EP20CKQ uses a standard single-gang form factor. Both are rated for outdoor installation (IP66 and IK07 for the VG10CKQ and IP68 and IK07 for the EP20CKQ). These readers can also operate across a wide temperature range, making them suitable for exterior doors in any climate.The VG10CKQ and EP20CKQ readers are available through ZKTeco USA authorized resellers. Reader details are available at atlascloud.io/product/vg10ckq and atlascloud.io/product/amt-ep20ckq.About ZKTeco USAZKTeco USA, headquartered in Atlanta, GA is a globally renowned enterprise focused on delivering biometric verification and access control technology designed to help make the world a more secure place, protect assets and improve operational efficiency. The company has been bringing this vision to light and revolutionizing the access control market one door at a time. ZKTeco USA has been successful in delivering a wide range of robust solutions ranging from RFID & QR code readers; to visitor management, advanced biometrics, and turnstiles. With the most comprehensive product line in the industry that is secure, reliable, and used on over 1 million doors; ZKTeco USA has built trust by delivering customizable solutions to customers.ZKTeco USA provides a one-stop-shop experience for customers as all products are manufactured in-house; which allows for quicker turnaround times and reduced costs. For further information on ZKTeco’s powerful security solutions, visit www. zktecousa .com.About Jervis SystemsJervis Systems is a smart access and automation platform that enables property owners and managers to automate their short-term rentals, hotels, resorts, and more from anywhere in the world. Their platform simplifies property technology by connecting top-rated devices and property management tools in one place, covering smart device automation, guest Wi Fi, guidebooks, upsell capabilities, and branded web apps. Jervis Systems makes property management simple and secure, allowing operators to focus on growing their business and delivering a memorable stay for every guest. For more information, visit jervis.systems.Company Contact:Prata KhadilkarMarketing ManagerZKTeco USAPhone: 678-826-3016Email: prata.k@zktecousa.comLauren ShrollVP of OperationsJervis SystemsPhone: 503-396-3093Email: lauren@jervis.systems

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