Auberge Collection Earns Top Honors in Travel + Leisure’s 2026 World’s Best Awards

Collegio alla Querce, Auberge Collection Wildflower Farms, Auberge Collection The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Collection

23 Auberge Collection properties are celebrated by discerning travelers, marking the highest percentage of awarded hotels among luxury hospitality brands

BETHESDA, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auberge Collection, the extraordinary portfolio of one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts, safaris, and residences, is thrilled to share that twenty-three of its properties have been recognized by Travel + Leisure’s readers in the publication's 2026 World's Best Awards, with Auberge Collection honored as this year's most celebrated luxury hospitality brand. Additionally, four Auberge Collection properties earned the No. 1 ranking in their respective categories: Collegio alla Querce, Auberge Collection in Florence, Italy, was named the No. 1 Hotel in Florence; The Lodge at Primland, Auberge Collection in Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains was recognized as the No. 1 Resort in the South; The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Collection in Park City, Utah, was awarded the No. 1 Resort in Utah; and Wildflower Farms, Auberge Collection in New York's Hudson Valley was named the No. 1 Resort in New York State.

"Being recognized by Travel + Leisure's readers with the highest percentage of awarded properties among luxury hotel brands is a tremendous honor," says Christian Clerc, President and CEO, Auberge Collection. "This recognition is a testament to our teams, who deliver on the Auberge Promise every day by creating one-of-a-kind experiences that inspire meaningful connections to people and place."

Other notable accolades include the oceanfront retreat Mauna Lani, Auberge Collection on Hawaiʻi Island, recognized as the No. 2 Resort in Hawaii, the luxuriously relaxed surf retreat Susurros del Corazón, Auberge Collection in Punta de Mita, Mexico, named the No. 2 Resort in Mexico, and the elegant urban estate Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Collection in Austin, Texas, selected as the No. 2 Hotel in Austin. Additionally, Auberge Collection secured five coveted spots in the 100 Best Hotels in the World list, with the following properties recognized:

Auberge du Soleil, Auberge Collection: No. 3 Resort in California and No. 7 Resort in the Continental U.S.

Collegio alla Querce, Auberge Collection: No. 1 Hotel in Florence and No. 3 Hotel in Europe

Susurros del Corazón, Auberge Collection: No. 2 Resort in Mexico

The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Collection: No. 1 Resort in Utah and No. 3 Resort in the Continental U.S.

Wildflower Farms, Auberge Collection: No. 1 Resort in New York State

Additional Auberge Collection properties awarded on this year’s lists include:

Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Collection (Santa Fe, New Mexico)

Bowie House, Auberge Collection (Fort Worth, Texas)

Chileno Bay Resort & Residences, Auberge Collection (Los Cabos, Mexico)

Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Collection (Austin, Texas)

Esperanza, Auberge Collection (Los Cabos, Mexico)

Etéreo, Auberge Collection (Riviera Maya, Mexico)

Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Collection (Park City, Utah)

Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Collection (Pérez Zeledón, Costa Rica)

Hotel Jerome, Auberge Collection (Aspen, Colorado)

Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Collection (Telluride, Colorado)

Mauna Lani, Auberge Collection (Hawaii)

Mayflower Inn & Spa, Auberge Collection (Washington, Connecticut)

Solage, Auberge Collection (Calistoga, California)

Stanly Ranch, Auberge Collection (Napa Valley, California)

The Dunlin, Auberge Collection (Johns Island, South Carolina)

The Lodge at Primland, Auberge Collection (Blue Ridge Mountains, Virginia)

The Vanderbilt, Auberge Collection (Newport, Rhode Island)

White Barn Inn, Auberge Collection (Kennebunk, Maine)

Each year, Travel + Leisure recognizes the top hotels, islands, cities, cruise lines, airlines, spas, and more, according to the results of the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2026 readers’ survey. Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards are an essential, trusted source for inspiration and guidance as travelers make plans to set out on trips around the globe. This recognition is a powerful testament to the extraordinary experience provided, as the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards is a leading barometer of the places and companies that satisfy some of the most passionate and discerning travelers out there now. The awards results will be showcased in the magazine’s August 2026 issue and on travelandleisure.com.

These accolades come at an exciting time of thoughtful and strategic expansion for Auberge Collection in European and urban markets. This Spring, the brand introduced Auberge Safari, Auberge Collection’s expansion into Africa and will also introduce two new properties later this year, including Cambridge House, Auberge Collection in London and The Knox, Auberge Collection in Dallas. Cambridge House will bring refined luxury, bespoke service, world-class dining, and a dedicated wellbeing destination to London’s storied Mayfair, while The Knox will offer an urban retreat in Dallas’s Knox Street district shaped by the neighborhood’s creative spirit and defined by elevated design, dining, and thoughtfully curated guest experiences.



About Auberge Collection

Auberge Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, safaris, residences, and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative wellbeing, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 39 one-of-a-kind hotels, resorts, safaris, and residences, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world’s most desirable destinations.

For more information: auberge.com

Connect with Auberge Collection on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and LinkedIn @Auberge and #AlwaysAuberge

About The Friedkin Group

The Friedkin Group is a privately held family of global brands spanning automotive, entertainment, hospitality, investments, and sports.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company is led by Chief Executive Dan Friedkin, and united by a mission to build breakthrough brands that redefine the status quo.

The Friedkin Group portfolio includes Gulf States Toyota, 30WEST, Accelerated Solutions Group, AS Roma, Ascent Automotive Group, Auberge Collection, Congaree, Copilot Capital, Diamond Creek, Everton Football Club, GSFSGroup, Imperative Entertainment, Legendary Expeditions, NEON, Northside Lexus, Pursuit Sports, The Friedkin Group International, USAL and Westside Lexus.

For more information, please visit www.friedkin.com.

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