Attorney General Jackson Upholds Convictions in First-Degree Murder and Attempted Murder Cases Across North Carolina

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Wednesday, July 8, 2026

Contact: comms@ncdoj.gov

919-538-2809

RALEIGH — Attorney General Jeff Jackson and the North Carolina Department of Justice upheld criminal convictions in 19 Court of Appeals opinions released July 1, including an attempted first-degree murder case in Mecklenburg County and three first-degree murder cases in Edgecombe and Cumberland counties.

The convictions were originally argued and obtained in trial courts by district attorneys across the state. The North Carolina Department of Justice is responsible for defending criminal convictions obtained by local district attorneys in the state’s appellate courts.

“As Attorney General, my job is to protect the people of North Carolina from violent crime,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “That means ensuring convictions stay in place when someone who was found guilty of a crime tries to have their conviction reversed. My office will continue fighting to ensure justice is upheld and to keep North Carolinians safe.”

In State v. Broadway, the court upheld Barry Boyd Broadway’s conviction of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and assault inflicting physical injury by strangulation. The case was originally tried by the office of Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather. According to the court opinion, Broadway and the victim were dating and living together in a Charlotte townhouse. In December 2020, he strangled the victim three times and she repeatedly lost consciousness. She was taken to a hospital and had a fractured cheekbone, multiple cuts on her face and head, extensive facial swelling and bruising, and carotid artery tears that put her at risk of stroke and brain damage. Law enforcement arrested Broadway and searched the home, where they found blood throughout the bathroom, a bloody rifle, bloody clothing, and two unfired cartridges. Broadway was sentenced to 157-201 months in prison on the attempted first-degree murder charge and 73-100 months in prison on the assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury charge.

In State v. Hill, the court upheld Darrell Jerrod Hill’s conviction of first-degree murder. The case was originally tried by the office of Edgecombe County District Attorney Jeffrey Marsigli. In February 2021, the victim was shot and killed in the front yard of his family’s home. The shooter approached in a car, rolled down the window, shot the victim in front of the victim’s two sisters and nephew, then drove away. The three witnesses testified at trial that Hill was the shooter. Hill was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In State v. Resimo, the court upheld Javeeno Resimo’s conviction of first-degree murder. The case was originally tried by the office of Cumberland County District Attorney Billy West. The victim was killed in November 2021. At trial, Resimo’s friend testified he had heard Resimo and the victim arguing and heard two gunshots, and he then found the victim lying on her back. The two wrapped the victim’s body in the tarp, drove to a bridge, and then threw the victim’s body into the water. Resimo was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In State v. Wells, the court upheld Andrew Malik Wells’ conviction of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. The case was originally tried by the office of Cumberland County District Attorney Billy West. In April 2021, Wells shot and killed the victim while the two were at another person’s house playing video games. One of the people who had been at the home before the shooting later called 911, and law enforcement arrived to find the victim deceased in a bathtub and covered in blood. Wells was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole on the first-degree murder charge and 17 to 30 months imprisonment on the possession of a firearm by a felon charge.

You can read more about other criminal convictions the Department of Justice has successfully defended here.

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