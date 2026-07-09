Hilton Anaheim Named the Best Conference Hotel in Anaheim by U.S. News & World Report

Hilton Anaheim Exterior

Recognition reflects the hotel's continued investment in creating an elevated experience for meeting planners, conference attendees and business travelers

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hilton Anaheim has been recognized as the Best Conference Hotel in Anaheim, California in the U.S. News & World Report 2026 Best Conference Hotels rankings, earning top honors for its exceptional conference facilities, resort-style amenities, and overall guest experience for business travelers and conference attendees.

The recognition comes as Anaheim continues to grow as one of the nation’s leading meetings and convention destinations, and as Hilton Anaheim builds on the completion of the most significant transformation in the hotel’s history. Located adjacent to the Anaheim Convention Center and steps from Disneyland® Resort, the largest hotel property in Orange County recently completed a multi-million-dollar, full-property renovation that reimagined all 1,574 guest rooms and suites, refreshed its expansive meeting and event spaces, introduced new dining experiences, and enhanced amenities throughout the property to create a more seamless, elevated stay for business and leisure travelers alike.

“This recognition is especially meaningful following the full hotel renovation last year,” said Konstantine Drosos, general manager of Hilton Anaheim. “Every enhancement was designed with today’s traveler and meeting attendee in mind, from refreshed accommodations and elevated dining to flexible gathering spaces that support connection, productivity, and memorable experiences.”

Spanning more than 170,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor event space, Hilton Anaheim is equipped to host gatherings of virtually every size, from executive meetings and corporate conferences to industry conventions and large-scale celebrations. Guests also enjoy a wide range of amenities, including multiple dining outlets, a resort-style pool, fitness and wellness facilities, and convenient access to the Anaheim Convention Center, Disneyland Resort, premier Orange County attractions, and Southern California airports.

“Conferences and events are experiencing a strong resurgence as organizations prioritize face-to-face connection and collaboration,” said Elizabeth Von Tersch, senior travel editor, U.S. News & World Report. "Hilton Anaheim stands out as a Best Conference Hotel award winner for its exceptional event space, and variety of indoor and outdoor facilities. What's more, the on-site amenities allow visitors to thoroughly enjoy their stay, whether it's networking with new acquaintances over food and drinks or relaxing in the pool after a long day of meetings."

As organizations continue investing in in-person collaboration, Hilton Anaheim remains committed to providing innovative meeting spaces, elevated amenities and exceptional hospitality that help planners create successful events while giving attendees an unforgettable Southern California experience. Conveniently located across from the Anaheim Convention Center and less than one mile from Disneyland Resort®, Hilton Anaheim offers an ideal setting for meetings and events of all sizes. To learn more or book an event, visit the Hilton Anaheim Events page.

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About Hilton Anaheim

Hilton Anaheim is legendary for its unique location and award-winning service. The full-service contemporary Anaheim hotel is a Disneyland® Resort Good Neighbor® property and is recognized as the premier conference hotel in Orange County, California, accommodating meetings and conventions of any size. With 1,574 rooms and over 170,000 square feet of meeting/event space, inclusive of around 40,000 square feet of outdoor space, Hilton Anaheim is the largest hotel in Southern California. Adjacent to the Anaheim Convention Center, steps from the Disneyland® Resort and a short drive to the coast, Hilton Anaheim makes it easy to explore the treasures of this remarkable destination. To learn more, visit www.hiltonanaheimhotel.com or follow the hotel on Facebook and Instagram.

About Hilton Hotels & Resorts

For over a century, Hilton Hotels & Resorts has set the benchmark for hospitality around the globe, connecting people, cultures and communities. Offering striking design and vibrant communal spaces—from buzzing lobbies to lively bars, best-in-class restaurants, and iconic gatherings— Hilton Hotels & Resorts is the place to see and be seen in the world’s most sought-after destinations. With more than 600 hotels across six continents, Hilton Hotels & Resorts is where the world comes together, and travelers are masterfully hosted with expertise and care. Experience a legendary stay at Hilton Hotels & Resorts by booking at hiltonhotels.com or through the industry leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Hilton Hotels & Resorts at stories.hilton.com/hhr, and follow the brand on Facebook, X and Instagram.



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