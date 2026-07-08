Gov. Pillen Encourages Nebraska Student-Athletes to Participate in the Patriot Games
NEBRASKA, July 8 - CONTACT:
Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495
Gov. Pillen Encourages Nebraska Student-Athletes to Participate in the Patriot Games
LINCOLN, NE – This Friday marks the deadline for student-athletes to enter the 2026 Patriot Games, an event sponsored by The White House in honor of America’s 250th birthday. Governor Jim Pillen is encouraging Nebraskans, ages of 14 – 17, to apply for this national competition.
Male and female athletes will be selected to represent their home state or territory. They will take part in a series of high-intensity challenges designed to test strength, speed, agility, teamwork, resilience, and leadership.
“Here in Nebraska, we are known for our grit, determination, and hard work. This event provides our youth with a chance to prove to the rest of the country that we have amazing student athletes who demonstrate those outstanding qualities,” said Gov. Pillen.
The competition will be held Aug. 9-11. The televised finale will air on ESPN Aug. 13. At the end, one male and one female Patriot Games champion will be recognized. Each one will receive $125,000 in scholarship funding.
Additional information and a participant application can be found at: Patriot Games. A short video needs to be submitted as part of the application.
All applications are due Friday, July 10.
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