NEBRASKA, July 8 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Reminds Nebraskans About Upcoming and Ongoing 250th Activities

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen is joining state partners in reminding Nebraskans about activities still available for celebrating America’s 250th birthday.

“There are a variety of events and programs that continue across Nebraska, some lasting through the end of the year,” said Gov. Pillen. “They include quilt displays, community archives, films, live performances and more. I encourage Nebraskans to take in all the special events happening in their community as well as across the state.”

On Wednesday, the public is invited to hear live readings of the Declaration of Independence, sponsored by the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Sons of the American Revolution. They will happen simultaneously in Nebraska and across the nation as part of Sharing the Spirit of America.

In Lincoln and Omaha, programs will start at 4:30 p.m. with a presentation of the colors, the National Anthem, guest speakers and a reading of the Declaration. In Lincoln, the program will take place on the north steps of the State Capitol. The reading in Omaha will happen on the Monument Walk on the north side of Memorial Park.

Similar events are scheduled to take place in other communities across Nebraska including Nebraska City, Blair, Verdigre and Anselmo. A complete listing of locations can be found here: Declaration Reading Locations.

Throughout the month of July, visitors to the State Capitol can view a display of student artwork commemorating the semiquincentennial, coordinated through the Nebraska Arts Council and the Nebraska Department of Education. In addition, Quilts of Valor are on display in the Legislative Chamber on the Second Floor of the State Capitol.

The first level of the State Capitol continues to host The Founders Museum, a collection of more than 80 photos of the nation’s most influential men and women during the Revolution, as well as the events that helped shape the nation. Each photo has a QR code that can be scanned for more information about the person or event.

The State Capitol Gift Shop is one of dozens of stops featured in Visit Nebraska's 2026 Nebraska Passport program. As part of the Party Like It's 1776 Tour, the Capitol joins six other destinations that highlight Nebraska's connections to the nation's founding and Nebraska’s evolution. The Nebraska Passport program continues through September 30.

“The Nebraska Passport program is now in its 17th year and is the most successful statewide passport program in the country,” noted Executive Director Jenn Gjerde. “This year’s program features 70 stops and encourages exploration of local attractions and businesses in communities of all sizes.”

The Nebraska Semiquincentennial Commission website continues to feature events in communities across the state. Organizers are encouraged to submit their information to the website america250.nebraska.gov.

“Independence Day has just concluded, but there are plenty of opportunities to dive into our founding, as a territory and then a state, through a variety of interactive and exciting attractions. Many museums and libraries have displays available and communities will continue to celebrate through their local fairs,” said Daryl Bohac, director of the Nebraska Historical Society.

Nebraska’s State Fair will be happening at Fonner Park in Grand Island Aug. 28 – Sept. 7. This year’s theme, It All Happens Here, will incorporate patriotic elements, special historical and educational exhibits and a variety of events tied to its Veterans Day Celebration on Sept. 7. Information about the fair can be found at statefair.org.





Nebraska Governor’s Residence continues to feature patriotic décor in honor of America’s 250th





Student artwork on display in the Nebraska State Capitol





Student artwork on display in the Nebraska State Capitol





State Capitol Gift Shop, one of the stops on the Party Like It’s 1776 Tour