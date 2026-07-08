NEBRASKA, July 8 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Secures Federal Loan Assistance for Farmers and Producers Impacted by Wildfires

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen is announcing federal financial loan assistance to help Nebraska farmers and producers impacted by major wildfires in March and April. The request he submitted last month for a Secretarial Disaster Declaration has been approved by the USDA. In addition to four primary counties, the declaration also covers 17 additional counties.

“We appreciate the swift response by Secretary Brooke Rollins and the USDA to this request. This provides an avenue for producers and farmers to receive much needed financial support as they continue to deal with the aftermath of the Morrill, Cottonwood, Ashby and Minor fires,” said Gov. Pillen.

The Secretarial Disaster Declaration enables those living in qualifying areas to be considered for Farm Service Agency (FSA) emergency loan assistance. Applications for assistance must be submitted within the next eight months. Primary and contiguous counties covered by the designation are listed below:

Primary: Garden, Grant, Lincoln, Morrill

Contiguous: Arthur, Banner, Box Butte, Cherry, Cheyenne, Custer, Dawson, Deuel, Frontier, Hayes, Hooker, Keith, Logan, McPherson, Perkins, Scotts Bluff, Sheridan

Affected farmers can reach out to their local FSA office for additional information and help with applications.