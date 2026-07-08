NOTICE OF COMPLETION - Shelby County Jail Expansion Project

PUBLIC NOTICE In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975, as amended by Act 2023-497 (HB168), Clements Dean Building Company, LLC hereby gives notice of completion of their contract with the Shelby County Commission for the Shelby County Jail Expansion Project. This notice will appear on the website of the Shelby County Commission for a period of three weeks beginning on 07/08/2026 and ending on 07/29/2026. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Gina LeCroy, Shelby County Department of Facilities and General Services, 280 McDow Road, Columbiana, AL, rlecroy@shelbyal.com , (205)670-6462. Clements Dean Building Company, LLC 5455 County Road 51 Wilsonville, AL 35186

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