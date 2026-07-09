Groundbreaking Book of Muslim Voices Reflecting on Visits to Israel pre-post-Oct 7

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Muslim & Multifaith Women's Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) will unveil a groundbreaking new book about reflections of Muslim leaders who traveled to Israel both before and after the October 7 terrorist attacks.Titled O' Jerusalem: The Witness Delegations – Truth, Faith & October 7, the publication is believed to be the first collection of firsthand testimonies from Muslim leaders documenting their personal experiences in Israel through a series of educational and interfaith delegations. The book will be launched at AMMWEC's National Coalition Against Antisemitism & Hate Conference on July 13, 2026.The book features reflections from Muslim scholars, journalists, educators, community leaders, and interfaith advocates who chose to witness Israel firsthand rather than rely solely on narratives shaped from afar. Their journeys took them from Jerusalem to Tel Aviv, the Gaza envelope, the West Bank, and sites of profound religious, historical significance.Rather than presenting a single narrative, the book offers a diverse collection of deeply personal accounts that explore faith, identity, coexistence, tragedy, and hope. Written before and after October 7, the testimonies capture how firsthand encounters challenged assumptions, reshaped perspectives, and strengthened a commitment to combating antisemitism, extremism, and hatred."This book is about bearing witness," said Anila Ali, President of AMMWEC. "These are Muslim voices sharing what they saw with their own eyes and experienced with their own hearts. They remind us that understanding begins with listening, that peace begins with human encounter, and that moral courage requires speaking the truth especially when it is difficult."The volume also includes anonymous contributions from participants who requested their identities remain confidential, underscoring the sensitivity surrounding these reflections.The book launch will be a featured highlight of AMMWEC's National Coalition Conference, a Muslim-led national gathering bringing together more than 70 Muslim, Jewish, Christian, civic, academic, and policy organizations and leaders committed to confronting antisemitism, extremism, and all forms of hate while strengthening interfaith cooperation across the United States.By documenting these experiences in the contributors' own words, O' Jerusalem: The Witness Delegations – Truth, Faith & October 7 offers a rare and historic record of Muslim engagement with Israel, one grounded in experience, dialogue, and the enduring pursuit of truth.

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