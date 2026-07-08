Project Street Vet and Love And Light Ministries Expand Veterinary Care in Dallas with support from Fetch Pet Insurance

Volunteer-led veterinary team has already helped nearly 200 pets of people experiencing homelessness since launching in February 2026

We are honored to be championing non-judgmental veterinary care to the unhoused communities in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.” — Dr. Randy Wuensche

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FORT WORTH, TX, July 7, 2026 — Project Street Vet, the nonprofit founded by 2023 CNN Hero of the Year Dr. Kwane Stewart, is partnering with Love And Light Ministries to provide free veterinary care and pet supplies during an upcoming community clinic for pets of people experiencing homelessness and housing vulnerability in Fort Worth. The clinic is part of Project Street Vet’s growing national footprint, supported through its title sponsor, Fetch Pet Insurance.

The clinic will take place on Tuesday, July 14 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Glenwood Park in Fort Worth (910 S Riverside Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76104), where volunteer veterinarians and veterinary professionals will provide wellness exams, vaccines, flea and tick prevention, spay/neuter referrals, pet supplies, and essential veterinary care at no cost. Love And Light Ministries will provide meals, clothing, hygiene items, housing case management, transportation assistance and pathways to stability.

Since launching in February 2026, Project Street Vet's Dallas-Fort Worth volunteer team has helped nearly 200 pets, providing compassionate veterinary care that keeps pets healthy while preserving the bond they share with the people who love them. Leading the Dallas-Fort Worth team is local veterinarian Dr. Randy Wuensche, who oversees volunteer veterinary outreach throughout the Metroplex.

“My wife Terrie has been very active for many years in the animal rescue mission in the DFW area. After selling my practice and easing into semi-retirement, partnering with Project Street Vet was a perfect match for us. We are honored to be championing non-judgmental veterinary care to the unhoused communities in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex,” said Dr. Wuensche.

The partnership with Love and Light Ministries brings together organizations committed to serving vulnerable communities with compassion, dignity, and hope. By combining Project Street Vet’s veterinary expertise with Love and Light Ministries’ trusted community relationships, the clinic removes barriers to care while ensuring pet families receive support in an environment built on trust and respect.

"At Love and Light Ministries, we’ve spent 12 years building relationships with our friends experiencing homelessness, and one thing is always clear—their pets are family,” said Heather Dixon, Founder and Executive Director, Love and Light Ministries. “These animals provide unconditional love, protection, companionship, and hope during some of life’s hardest seasons. Unfortunately, veterinary care is often completely out of reach. We’re incredibly grateful to partner with Project Street Vet to remove that barrier and ensure both people and their beloved companions are cared for with dignity and compassion. This partnership allows us to love people well by caring for what they love most.”

With support from Fetch Pet Insurance, Project Street Vet has grown from a single veterinarian providing care on the streets into a national nonprofit serving 12 communities across the United States through volunteer-led teams. As the organization's title sponsor since 2022, Fetch continues to help expand access to veterinary care for pets of people experiencing homelessness and housing vulnerability.

“Pets are often a vital source of comfort, stability, and connection for people facing homelessness, and access to veterinary care can help preserve that bond,” said Hilary Palotay, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility at Fetch Pet Insurance. “Fetch is proud to stand behind Project Street Vet as it brings compassionate care to the Dallas-Fort Worth community and helps more pets stay healthy alongside the people who love them.”

According to Housing Forward's 2025 Point-in-Time Count, 3,541 people were experiencing homelessness across Dallas and Collin Counties, with nearly 29% living unsheltered. Using the peer-reviewed estimate that approximately one in ten people experiencing homelessness has a pet, hundreds of pet families throughout the region may face barriers to veterinary care.

For many pet owners experiencing homelessness, veterinary care can be one of the most difficult services to access. Project Street Vet works alongside local partners like Love And Light Ministries to remove those barriers through compassionate, relationship-driven care that meets people where they are.

Project Street Vet relies on donations to provide free veterinary care, pet supplies, and outreach to pet families experiencing homelessness. Community members can support the Dallas-Fort Worth team by donating, purchasing needed items through the team's Amazon Wishlist, or volunteering at future clinics and outreach events. To learn more visit projectstreetvet.org.

About Project Street Vet

Project Street Vet is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit that empowers veterinary teams to deliver professional, non-judgmental medical care & support to pet families experiencing homelessness and housing vulnerability. The vision of Project Street Vet is to create a world where veterinary care is accessible to every pet family. Those interested in learning more and donating can visit projectstreetvet.org.

About Love And Light Ministries

Love And Light Ministries is a faith-based nonprofit organization serving individuals and families experiencing homelessness and hardship throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Through outreach, community partnerships, and compassionate support services, the organization provides essential resources including meals, clothing, hygiene items, case management, and pathways to stability. Guided by a mission to serve with dignity, hope, and love, Love And Light Ministries works alongside community partners to meet immediate needs while fostering long-term transformation. Learn more at loveandlightministries.org.

About Fetch Pet Insurance

Fetch Pet Insurance is a leading pet insurance provider dedicated to helping pet parents give their pets longer, healthier lives. Fetch Pet distinguishes itself by offering the most complete protection in North America, covering more types of injuries and illnesses than other providers.

A mission-driven approach sets Fetch Pet apart. From donating over $14.6 million to shelter partners and supporting pets impacted by natural disasters to helping expand Project Street Vet, Fetch Pet is committed to helping pets get the healthcare they need, regardless of their parents' financial circumstances.

Fetch Pet insurance policies are administered by Fetch Insurance Services, LLC (d/b/a Fetch Pet Insurance, Fetch Pet Insurance Services in New York and British Columbia, Fetch Insurance in Nebraska, Fetch Pet Insurance Services, LLC in Michigan, North Dakota, New Mexico and California) CA license # 0F60627 underwritten by AXIS Insurance Company, an Illinois Corporation, in the U.S. and AXIS Reinsurance Company (Canadian Branch) in Canada. For more information, visit fetchpet.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.