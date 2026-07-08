Texas Democrats Call for Full Transparency Following Fatal ICE Shooting in Houston

DALLAS, TX — The Texas Democratic Party joins local leaders and civil rights organizations in urging federal authorities to release all available evidence as quickly as possible and ensure that the investigation into Tuesday's fatal shooting involving an ICE agent in Houston is independent and transparent.

While federal officials have said that the agent acted in self-defense after the driver allegedly attempted to strike officers with his vehicle, the public deserves a complete accounting of the facts supported by all available evidence, including body camera footage, surveillance video, and witness testimony.

"Nobody is defending violent criminals or suggesting that law enforcement should not protect themselves when they face a genuine threat," said Texas Democratic Party Chair Kendall Scudder. "But we’ve already seen this movie in Minneapolis so we know the public cannot simply be asked to accept an official version of events without transparency."

Just as in the Minneapolis slaying of Renée Good, multiple other high-profile incidents across the country, have shown that initial accounts from federal immigration authorities have later been challenged with video evidence and eyewitness testimony. Those cases have significantly eroded public confidence and underscore why an independent investigation is essential before conclusions are reached.

"Texas families deserve safe communities and a fair immigration system," Scudder added. "We can enforce our laws while still respecting constitutional rights, due process, and basic human dignity. Those values are not mutually exclusive."

