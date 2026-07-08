Grand Strand Renourishment Project moves along southern Horry County

Our beaches are still open even as beach renourishment continues along the southern end of Horry County.

Garden City and Surfside Beach are the final stretches of shoreline receiving fresh sand as part of the federally funded Grand Strand Beach Renourishment Project.

ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION TIMELINE

The following is an estimated construction timeline (as of July 6, 2026) from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District. Please note, all dates and locations are tentative and are subject to change due to weather or equipment interruptions.

Section 1: Holiday Drive to Holly Drive

Direction: Crews will begin around Holiday Drive and proceed south to Holly Drive.

Timeline: Now through mid-July.

Section 2: Holiday Drive to 12th Ave. South

Direction: Following the completion of Section 1, work will proceed north to 12th Ave. South.

Timeline: Both Section 1 and Section 2 are expected to be completed by mid-July.

Section 3: 5th Ave. North to Myrtle Beach State Park

Direction: The contractor will relocate to a new pipeline before continuing south from 5th Ave. North to 12th Ave. South. Once complete, work will begin around 5th Ave. North and proceed north to the southern end of the Myrtle Beach State Park

Timeline: Expected to finish in mid-August.

Section 4 (Final Stretch): Holly Ave. to Southern End (Access Point No. 27)

Direction: The final segment runs from Holly Ave. to the southern end of the project at public beach access point No. 27.

Timeline: Scheduled from mid-August through mid-to-late August, with final grading and finishing completed immediately following sand placement.

Work on this final phase of the Grand Strand Beach Renourishment Project is expected to be completed by late August.

PLANNING AHEAD

If you're heading to the beach, keep these three things in mind:

-Stay out of fenced construction areas

-If your usual beach access is closed, simply follow the fencing to the next open access

-Construction zones shift as work progresses, so closures may change from day to day.

STAYING INFORMED

For reliable updates on the project:

- Follow Horry County Government on social media

- Follow the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District on Facebook for project updates

- Check the construction tracker for daily progress and current construction zones

Thanks for your patience as we work to build a stronger, more resilient coastline.