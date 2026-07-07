U.S. Supreme Court to Hear Challenge to AR-15-Style Rifle Bans

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear a major Second Amendment case that could have implications for gun laws in Illinois and across the country.

The Court announced this week that it will take up two challenges involving bans on certain semiautomatic rifles, including AR-15-style firearms. One case challenges Cook County’s assault weapons ban, while the other challenges a similar law in Connecticut. The two cases have been consolidated, with oral arguments expected during the Court’s next term, which begins in October.

Cook County’s ban, which has been in place since the 1990s, restricts the possession, sale, and transfer of certain semiautomatic firearms. Gun rights advocates argue that these types of firearms are commonly owned by law-abiding citizens and that banning them violates the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.

The case could also affect Illinois’ statewide ban, which was signed into law by Governor Pritzker in 2023. That law regulates the sale and distribution of certain firearms classified as assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and switches.

Broad firearm bans infringe on the constitutional rights of law-abiding gun owners while doing little to target criminals who ignore existing laws. Democrats should focus on enforcing current laws, holding violent offenders accountable, and addressing the root causes of crime rather than placing new restrictions on responsible firearm owners.