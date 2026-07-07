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New Proposal Would Help Illinois Families Afford Health Insurance

As Illinois families continue to face rising healthcare costs, Illinois Senate Republicans are pushing legislation to help lower health insurance costs.

Senate Bill 2763, filed by Senator Dave Syverson, and Senate Bill 4214, introduced by Sue Rezin, would allow Illinois families to deduct eligible health insurance premiums from their state income taxes. The two bills would ensure that all Illinoisans can deduct their out-of-pocket health insurance premiums, regardless of the type of plan they have, including employer-sponsored insurance and plans purchased through the ACA.

Many Illinoisans are paying more than ever for health insurance while also facing rising costs for groceries, housing, utilities, and other everyday necessities. Helping reduce the cost of healthcare is one way lawmakers can provide meaningful relief without expanding government.

Under the proposals, eligible premiums paid for the policyholder, a spouse, and covered dependents could qualify for the deduction.

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New Proposal Would Help Illinois Families Afford Health Insurance

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