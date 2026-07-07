State Officials Urge Illinoisans to Take Precautions During Extreme Heat

As temperatures continue to rise across Illinois, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and the Office of Homeland Security are reminding residents to take precautions to stay safe during periods of extreme heat.

Heat indices in parts of the state have climbed above 100 degrees, creating potentially dangerous conditions for those who spend extended periods of time outdoors. Prolonged exposure to extreme heat can pose serious health risks, especially for children, seniors, individuals with special needs, and pets.

State officials are encouraging residents to take simple steps to protect themselves and their families, including:

Wear sunscreen and stay in the shade or indoors when possible.

Avoid overexertion and strenuous outdoor activities, especially during the hottest parts of the day.

Drink plenty of water or electrolyte beverages.

Keep lights off or low, close shades, and keep rooms well-ventilated with fans or air conditioning.

Watch for symptoms of heat-related illness and seek help immediately if symptoms occur.

Cool down with cool, wet towels or take periodic cool baths or showers.

Residents who need relief from the heat can find a nearby cooling center by clicking here.