Volunteers and Therapy Dogs Help Make Travel More Welcoming at Dane County Regional Airport

July 08, 2026

Michael Riechers, 608-220-5454

Airport

MADISON, WI – As the busy summer travel season heats up, County Executive Melissa Agard visited Dane County Regional Airport (DCRA) today to celebrate the airport's Pet Therapy Program, welcoming several new therapy dog teams while recognizing the longtime volunteers who continue to make the program a success for the airport's nearly 2.5 million annual passengers.



The airport's Pet Therapy Program includes 28 certified therapy dog and handler teams who volunteer their time to greet passengers throughout the terminal. Whether calming nervous flyers, brightening someone's day, or simply providing a friendly smile and wagging tail, the teams help make travel a little less stressful.



"One of the things that makes Dane County special is neighbors helping neighbors," said County Executive Melissa Agard. "These volunteers generously give their time to support complete strangers during what can sometimes be a stressful experience. Their kindness reflects the welcoming spirit of our community."



Every team consists of a certified therapy dog and handler who volunteer their time at no cost to the airport. Volunteers come from communities across Dane County and represent a wide range of backgrounds, including working professionals and retirees united by a shared commitment to serving others.



"Our Pet Therapy volunteers provide a simple but meaningful service by helping travelers relax and enjoy a positive start to their journey. We are incredibly grateful for the time and dedication they contribute," said Airport Executive Director Mark Papko.



Airport pet therapy programs have become an increasingly popular passenger amenity, and DCRA's 28 active therapy teams make the airport’s program one of the larger volunteer airport pet therapy programs in the country. Each visit is made possible entirely through volunteer service and a shared commitment to improving the passenger experience. Travelers are encouraged to say hello whenever they spot the recognizable blue volunteer vests and therapy dog bandanas throughout the terminal.



Last year, DCRA welcomed nearly 2.5 million passengers, setting an all-time passenger record. An economic impact report released earlier this year found the airport generates nearly $1.7 billion in business sales while supporting 5,512 jobs and $425.3 million in wages and salaries. DCRA offers nonstop service to 19 destinations, one-stop access to nearly every major city worldwide, and continues investing in terminal improvements and passenger amenities. Learn more at msnairport.com.



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