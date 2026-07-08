Chicago Therapist Elizabeth Bodett Dresser Completes Advanced IFS Level 2 Training

The new credential strengthens her work with high-achieving clients dealing with burnout, anxiety, and perfectionism.

A lot of the people I work with are used to holding it together for everyone else. This training gives me more precise tools to help them.” — Elizabeth Bodett Dresser, LCPC

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elizabeth Bodett Dresser, LCPC, founder of Still Oak Counseling , has completed Level 2 training in Internal Family Systems (IFS) therapy, an advanced credential that expands her ability to help clients work through trauma, burnout , and perfectionism.IFS is a therapy model that treats the mind as made up of different parts, each with its own role and perspective. Level 2 training builds on foundational IFS skills and focuses on more complex trauma work, giving therapists deeper tools to help clients understand and heal the parts of themselves shaped by difficult experiences.Bodett Dresser specializes in working with high-achievers who look successful on the outside but feel exhausted, disconnected, or stuck on the inside. Her practice, Still Oak Counseling, offers therapy for anxiety, burnout, perfectionism, trauma, and couples work, with EMDR and IFS as core parts of her approach."Completing Level 2 means I can meet clients in the harder, more tangled parts of their story," said Bodett Dresser. "A lot of the people I work with are used to holding it together for everyone else. This training gives me more precise tools to help them actually feel different, not just perform better."Still Oak Counseling is located at 30 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 901, Chicago, IL 60602. The practice operates on a private-pay model and provides superbills for clients seeking out-of-network reimbursement.For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit stilloakcounseling.com or call 630-354-8705.

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