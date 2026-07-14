Size Stream Launches Size Stream Health to Help Its Clients Use Digital Body Scanning to Improve User Health Outcomes

New business unit helps healthcare, pharma, and research organizations leverage AI-powered 3D body scanning and body composition data to improve health outcomes

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Size Stream , a leader in 3D body scanning and body data solutions, today announced the launch of Size Stream Health , a dedicated business unit focused on advancing digital health, clinical research, and body composition analysis through AI-powered body measurement solutions.Built on Size Stream's clinically validated 3D scanning technology, Size Stream Health will help organizations collect and apply accurate body measurements, body composition insights, 3D body shape visualizations, and longitudinal data delivered through both remote and on-site scanning solutions."The opportunity in body data is significant and largely untapped," said Brad Libertore, General Manager of Size Stream Health. "Size Stream Health gives pharma, wellness, and research organizations a dedicated partner to capture, apply, and scale that data through clinically validated technology."Size Stream Health will support a growing range of industries and applications, including:- Digital health and telehealth platforms- Weight loss and metabolic health programs- GLP-1 and obesity management initiatives- Fitness and wellness organizations- Clinical trials and pharmaceutical research- Academic and university research programs- Remote patient monitoring and longitudinal health tracking- Health insurance and corporate wellness programsSize Stream Health is built on the company's expanding portfolio of technologies, including smartphone-based body scanning, on-device processing, 3D avatars, body composition analysis, and enterprise data management tools including APIs and SDKs. The platform captures more than 240 body measurements and detailed body composition metrics, including body fat percentage and lean body mass, in seconds, using either patients’ mobile devices or in-clinic scanning systems.Privacy, security, and deployment flexibility are central to the platform's design. Size Stream holds SOC 2 certification, reflecting its commitment to enterprise-grade data protection and the secure handling of sensitive health information."Our vision is to become the leading body data platform powering the next generation of personalized health," said Libertore. "Organizations increasingly need solutions that go beyond weight and BMI to deliver deeper insight into body shape, composition, and change over time. That is exactly what Size Stream Health is built to deliver."The launch also aligns with growing momentum around consumer health applications powered by body data, including the continued growth of MeThreeSixty , Size Stream’s consumer body scanning app used by more than one million people worldwide, often to track body shape changes along their weight loss journey.For more information about Size Stream Health, visit:www.sizestream.health

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