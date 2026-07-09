Dr. Channing L. Collins Selected as Top Child Welfare Changemaker of the Year by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Dr. Channing L. Collins at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a premier global organization renowned for its exclusive membership, rigorous selection process, and prestigious annual awards gala , has selected Dr. Channing L. Collins , PhD, MDR, MLS, as Top Child Welfare Changemaker of the Year for her exceptional leadership, innovation, and lasting impact on child welfare reform, public policy, and family systems transformation.While inclusion in IAOTP is itself a significant honor, only a select number of professionals are chosen for this elite distinction. Honorees are recognized based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in their field, and meaningful contributions to their communities. Dr. Collins will be honored at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City in December 2026.With more than a decade of experience spanning frontline practice, executive leadership, mediation, policy analysis, implementation strategy, and organizational transformation, Dr. Collins has established herself as a nationally respected child welfare scholar-practitioner, systems reform strategist, and policy architect. Her work focuses on bridging the gap between policy design and operational implementation while advancing measurable, sustainable improvements in child welfare systems.Dr. Collins is the Founder and Lead Architect of The Collins Institute for Child & Family Systems, where she developed the Elizabeth Ophelia Child & Family Governance Framework, a comprehensive systems model designed to align child welfare reform, operational implementation, and legal decision-making into a unified governance structure.She is also the creator of the Institute's signature initiatives, including the 12-Point Child Welfare Reform Framework, the Collins Imminent Harm Standard (CIHS), and the Family Systems Innovation Lab (FSIL), a pilot-based implementation model that enables agencies to test, evaluate, and scale reforms under real-world conditions.Through the Institute's Define. Design. Deliver. approach, the Institute partners with public agencies, nonprofit organizations, and system leaders seeking to strengthen workforce stability, improve decision-making consistency, enhance accountability, and promote family preservation through evidence-informed reform.Prior to founding The Collins Institute for Child & Family Systems, Dr. Collins held numerous leadership positions throughout the public and nonprofit child welfare sectors. Her diverse leadership experience has enabled her to successfully bridge policy, operations, and implementation across complex child welfare systems.Before embarking on her career path, Dr. Collins earned her Doctor of Philosophy in Criminal Justice with a specialization in Law and Public Policy from Walden University and holds a Master of Dispute Resolution from Pepperdine University. She is currently pursuing her Master of Legal Studies at the University of Arizona James E. Rogers College of Law, further strengthening her expertise in legal analysis, public policy, regulatory compliance, and governance.Throughout her distinguished career, Dr. Collins has been. recognized for her accomplishments. This year, she is being considered for the Empowered Woman Award and for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine.In addition to her professional leadership, Dr. Collins is an accomplished scholar whose research examines child welfare governance, implementation science, racial disparities, legal decision-making, and public policy. Her work has been published in the Journal of Public Child Welfare and featured nationally in Youth Today, The Imprint, and Children's Voice, helping shape national conversations surrounding child welfare reform.Stephanie Cirami, President of IAOTP, stated, "We are honored to welcome Dr. Collins into the IAOTP family. Her visionary approach to child welfare reform, combined with her extensive leadership experience and innovative systems thinking, has positioned her as a true leader in the field. Her work is transforming how agencies approach governance, implementation, and accountability, and we look forward to celebrating her many accomplishments at this year's Annual Awards Gala."Looking back, Dr. Collins attributes her success to her passion for improving child welfare systems, her commitment to evidence-based reform, and her dedication to developing practical solutions that strengthen children, families, and communities.Looking ahead, she remains committed to advancing child welfare through innovative governance, implementation science, and sustainable systems transformation.For more information, please visit: https://collinsinstituteconsulting.org/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have provided thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide with the recognition and credibility they deserve, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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