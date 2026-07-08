Central Florida Logs 1,236 Active Price-Reduced Homes as Stale Share Jumps to 53.48%

Weekly Price Reduction Summary

Orange, Seminole, Volusia, and Lake counties post 1,236 active price reductions for the week of July 7, 2026

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Homes In Orlando Team, led by Realtor, Brenden Rendo, reports 1,236 active price-reduced residential listings across Central Florida's four-county footprint — Orange, Seminole, Volusia, and Lake — based on direct Stellar MLS data pulled July 7, 2026. Of that inventory, 53.48% has been on the market 60 days or longer, the threshold where sellers typically move past defending list price and begin negotiating concessions.

The average reduction across all four counties measured 3.18% off list. With 661 of the 1,236 reduced listings sitting past the 60-day mark, the data points to a buyer-leverage tier where closing cost credits, repair credits, and rate buydowns commonly come onto the table alongside the price reduction itself. The stale share's move from 47.74% to 53.48% is the sharpest one-week increase in the report's history, returning the majority of reduced inventory to the past-60-day band after two weeks below the halfway line.

Week over week, total reduced inventory fell by 92 listings from 1,328 on June 28. The movement was concentrated in Orange County, which shed 87 listings — the steepest single-county move — a pattern consistent with buyers absorbing fresh, competitively priced cuts while longer-sitting inventory remained.

Four-County Snapshot — Week of July 7, 2026

County Active Reductions Week-over-Week Avg. Reduction Past 60 Days

Orange 492 -87 3.16% 54.30%

Seminole 152 -39 2.93% 55.30%

Volusia 279 +16 3.55% 55.20%

Lake 313 +18 3.07% 49.80%

Central Florida 1,236 -92 3.18% 53.48%

Orange County — Sharpest Absorption, Deepening Leverage

Orange County recorded the report's largest weekly move, shedding 87 reduced listings to 492 — yet its stale share rose from 45.90% to 54.30%, evidence that buyers took the fresher cuts and left the long-sitters. Orlando proper carries 309 of those listings on its own, the largest single-city inventory across all four counties, at a 3.31% average reduction, $473,388 average list price, and 102 average days on market.

Seminole County — From Tightest Market to Highest Stale Share

Seminole County flipped in a single week from the report's lowest stale share, 41.90%, to its highest at 55.30%. The county shed 39 reduced listings to 152 as competitively priced inventory closed, leaving 84 past-60-day listings concentrated in Lake Mary, Oviedo, and Winter Springs at a 2.93% average reduction. Sanford is the county's active pocket: 43 reduced listings — the largest city pool in Seminole — averaging only 72 days on market at a $436,400 average list price.

Volusia County — Deepest Cuts, Fresh Supply

Volusia added 16 reduced listings to 279 at the report's deepest average reduction, 3.55%, with 55.20% past 60 days. New Smyrna Beach anchors the county at 66 listings — the county volume leader — averaging 137 days on market, the longest market time in the report, at a $596,454 average list price.

Lake County — The Freshest Pool

Lake County added 18 reduced listings to 313 and holds the report's only sub-50% stale share at 49.80%, one week after shedding 69 listings to buyer absorption. Clermont anchors the county at 72 reduced listings, a 2.58% average reduction, and 79 average days on market — inventory that turns faster than the four-county norm.

Statement from Brenden Rendo

"The count fell and the stale share jumped — most people read those as contradictory, and they are not," said Brenden Rendo, broker and lead of The Homes In Orlando Team. "Buyers absorbed the fresh, correctly priced cuts across Orange and Seminole and left the long-sitters, so the leverage did not shrink — it concentrated. After 30 years across mortgage lending, hard money, fix-and-flip, and brokerage, I read the 60-day line as the real signal. The reduction is the headline; the credits and buydowns that open up past 60 days are where the money actually moves. Let the data lead, not emotion."

Implications by Audience

Buyers. With 661 listings across four counties past 60 days on market — a majority of the report — negotiating room is structural, not seasonal. The leverage concentrates in coastal Volusia, led by New Smyrna Beach at 137 average days, and the aging Orange pool.

Sellers. This week's absorption demonstrates that the market rewards the right opening price and strands everything else. A price reduction re-enters a listing into buyer search alerts and fresh algorithmic exposure; the stale share in each county represents the cost of defending an outdated number.

Investors. A reduced, past-60 listing is where lower basis, further negotiation, and improved cash-on-cash returns converge — this week most visibly in New Smyrna Beach and the 267-listing past-60 pool in Orange County.

Data Access

Live, continuously updated county data is available at:

• Orange County: https://www.homesinorlando.forsale/orange-county/price-reduced-homes/

• Seminole County: https://www.homesinorlando.forsale/real-estate/seminole-county-fl/homes-with-price-reduction/

• Volusia County: https://www.homesinorlando.forsale/volusia-county/homes-with-price-reduction/

• Lake County: https://www.homesinorlando.forsale/lake-county/priced-reduced-homes/

• Weekly report: https://www.homesinorlando.forsale/blog/central-florida-price-cuts-2026-07-07/

The Homes In Orlando Team, led by broker Brenden Rendo, provides data-driven residential brokerage across Orange, Seminole, Volusia, and Lake counties in Central Florida. The team publishes weekly price-reduction analysis sourced directly from Stellar MLS, covering buyer, seller, and investor strategy. Rendo brings 30 years of experience spanning mortgage lending, hard money lending, fix-and-flip investment, and full-service brokerage.

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