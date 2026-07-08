USS Harry S. Truman Opens APL-61 Mess Decks with Grand Opening Brunch

NORFOLK, Va. — USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) marked the grand opening of the APL-61 mess decks July 8 with a full brunch for Sailors as the ship continues its transition from shipboard operations to barge-based operations in preparation for Refueling and Complex Overhaul.

The opening marks an important milestone in Truman’s move to APL-61, ensuring Sailors continue to receive quality meals and support while adapting to a new operating environment.

“Our grand opening today represents months of planning and coordination,” said Chief Warrant Officer 3 David Souchon, Truman’s food service officer. “As we transitioned from at-sea operations to in-port operations and now to barge operations, our culinary specialists worked tirelessly to make the process as smooth as possible. Their focus has been making sure Sailors continue to receive quality meals and dependable service throughout the move.”

The grand opening brunch featured a full menu prepared by Truman’s culinary specialists and gave Sailors an opportunity to gather, enjoy a meal and celebrate the official opening of the barge’s dining facility.

“Good food does more than fill a plate; it helps keep Sailors motivated,” said Senior Chief Culinary Specialist Ronald Sampson, Truman’s leading chief petty officer for food service. “Working in an industrial environment can be demanding, and a quality meal gives our crew a chance to recharge. No matter the environment, we’re here to take care of our Sailors and make life better every day.”

The opening of the APL-61 mess decks supports Truman’s ongoing transition to barge operations and reflects the command’s continued commitment to maintaining quality-of-life services while preparing for the work ahead.

USS Harry S. Truman is in port at Naval Station Norfolk preparing for its Refueling and Complex Overhaul, a once-in-a-lifetime modernization period that will extend the carrier’s operational life and enhance its ability to meet future fleet requirements.