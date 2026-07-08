CPE ST3 announces ‘Army Training Verse’ Innovation Prize Challenge to accelerate digital engineering modernization

The U.S. Army’s Capability Program Executive Simulation, Training, Test and Threat (CPE ST3) is announcing the Army Training Verse Innovation Prize Challenge, a multi-phase competition designed to accelerate development of the Army's Digital Enterprise Engineering Environment (DE3).

The initiative is intended to modernize how the Army designs, tests, and fields capabilities by creating an integrated, AI‑enabled digital environment for modeling and simulation. A virtual information session is scheduled for July 15, 2026.

“This competition will help to strengthen the unity of effort across the Army enterprise and enable the Army and its workforce to refine requirements, develop, test, and field cutting‑edge capabilities faster than ever before,” said Donnie Ryan, CPE ST3 public affairs officer.

The Army Training Verse concept establishes a persistent, cloud‑accessible environment that connects simulation engines, engineering artifacts, and data services across the enterprise. It will reduce fragmentation, improve interoperability, and shorten the time required to convert engineering data into mission‑relevant training and operational scenarios.

CPE ST3 Chief Technology Officer Marwane Bahbaz said, “The Army Training Verse will enhance the effectiveness of our immersive products to simulate complex, modern battlefield scenarios combining live, virtual, and constructive environments to counter emerging threats and prepare our Soldiers to win on the battlefield.”

Bahbaz said the prize competition will award a total of $450,000 across four challenge phases that advance from foundational infrastructure to a fully integrated digital thread demonstration. Each phase focuses on validating key components of the DE3 architecture.

“Challenge I requires participants to develop a functioning digital platform capable of hosting, managing, and sharing simulation model data, digital engineering tools, and CAD files, while demonstrating standards‑based connectivity with an external digital environment,” Bahbaz said.

Challenge II calls for creation of an intelligent simulation pipeline. According to Bahbaz, competitors must use AI‑enabled processes and open standards to convert engineering data including CAD files, SysML v2, and parametric models into executable content that’s compatible with military simulation systems or commercial game engines.

Challenge III applies the DE3 workflow to a mission‑focused use case. Bahbaz said participants must demonstrate Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) scenarios that include UAS as a weapon, as a counter‑UAS platform, and as a hostile threat. All UAS assets must be reusable, cataloged, and shareable through the Army Verse Marketplace.

Bahbaz said Challenge IV requires full integration of the platform, pipeline, and UAS mission data into an ecosystem supporting at least 10 concurrent users at a 0.5 Hz update rate. This phase demonstrates the complete digital thread, from data ingestion through simulation execution, operating at an enterprise‑relevant scale.

The Prize Challenge timeline includes multiple hybrid information sessions, the initial submission deadline on September 4, semifinalist selection on Sept. 18, 2026, finalist notifications on September 30, and final Demo Days scheduled for Dec. 1–3, 2026. Bahbaz said up to 10 semifinalists will be invited to present.

According to Bahbaz, submissions will be evaluated by subject matter experts in digital engineering, artificial intelligence, interoperability, and modeling and simulation. Judging criteria includes technical feasibility, innovation, maturity, speed to delivery, and cost, using a standard five‑point scoring scale ranging from “Outstanding” to “Inadequate.”

Bahbaz said high‑performing concepts may be considered for future collaboration mechanisms such as Other Transaction Agreements (OTAs) or Cooperative Research and Development Agreements (CRADAs). OTAs and CRADAs play an important role in accelerating acquisition and rapidly delivering capabilities to the warfighter.

“Our commitment is clear, we will continue driving innovation that strengthens readiness, improves interoperability, and ensures our Soldiers train with the most accurate and capable systems possible,” Ryan added. “The Army Training Verse is an important step forward in delivering the next generation of digital training and operational support.”

For more information and submission deadlines on the CPE ST3 prize challenge, visit: https://centralfloridatechgrove.org/army-training-verse-innovation-prize-challenge/

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, CPE ST3 is comprised of a highly skilled and diverse workforce of 980 Soldiers, Army civilians, and contractors, who work with Army partners to enhance operational readiness and support the Army’s modernization efforts by fielding and sustaining the next generation of multi-domain operations testing, training and information operations capabilities.