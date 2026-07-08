Creating Jobs in Berks County: Governor Shapiro Secures $20.3 Million Investment from Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials to Expand Operations, Creating 42 New Jobs

The Commonwealth is investing $500,000 to support the thermoplastics manufacturer’s expansion in the City of Reading.

Today’s announcement shows the Shapiro Administration’s strategy to drive economic growth in Pennsylvania, create jobs, and position the Commonwealth as a national leader in manufacturing is working.

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro and his Administration have competed for and won over $41 billion in private sector investments that are creating more than 24,000 new jobs and driving economic growth across Pennsylvania.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced the Shapiro Administration has secured a $20.3 million investment from Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials Inc. to expand operations in Berks County. The Commonwealth is investing $500,000 in the project, which will create 42 new jobs within the next three years and retain 441 existing, full-time positions in Pennsylvania.

Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials, a leading global manufacturer of high-performance thermoplastics and composites, is expanding its operations at 2120 Fairmount Avenue in Reading through renovations to its existing site, construction of an adjacent facility, and the installation of new machinery and equipment to support the manufacturing of specialty engineering thermoplastics and composites.

“Mitsubishi’s decision to double-down on Pennsylvania and expand their operations here is going to create more opportunity in Berks County – and it’s another reminder that we’re making real progress on growth and economic development,” said Governor Shapiro. “My Administration is committed to investing in our talented, skilled workforce, cutting red tape, eliminating permit backlogs, and creating shovel-ready sites for companies that want to move or expand in Pennsylvania. We are going to continue to make these types of strategic investments in economic growth to support Pennsylvania businesses and workers and keep our Commonwealth moving forward.”

Coordinated by the Governor’s BusinessPA team, Mitsubishi Chemical received a funding proposal from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $500,000 Pennsylvania First grant.

DCED Secretary Rick Siger visited the Reading facility today, to help celebrate the company’s expansion.

“Pennsylvania is securing major manufacturing investments because the Shapiro Administration makes it easier for companies to succeed here,” said Secretary Siger. “Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Material’s expansion in the City of Reading is creating new job opportunities, strengthening Pennsylvania’s manufacturing sector, and reinforcing the Commonwealth’s reputation as a great place to do business.”

Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials, a subsidiary of Tokyo, Japan-based Mitsubishi Chemical Group, manufactures high-performance thermoplastics and composites for a wide range of applications and industries. The company specializes in the production, processing, and application of engineering plastics and innovative composite materials.

“This investment reflects Mitsubishi Chemical’s long-term commitment to Pennsylvania and expanding advanced manufacturing in the region,” said Daniel Barish, President of Mitsubishi Chemicals Advanced Materials Inc., Americas. “By establishing a Center of Excellence for the extrusion of general and advanced engineering plastics, we are strengthening our innovation capabilities while creating high-quality jobs and new opportunities for local communities. We appreciate the partnership with the Commonwealth and look forward to contributing to sustained economic growth across the region.”

“Mitsubishi Chemical’s continued investment in Reading sends a strong statement about confidence in our city, our workforce, and our future,” said Mayor Eddie Morán. “The creation of 42 new jobs and retention of hundreds more strengthens our local economy and reinforces Reading as a place where industries can continue to grow and succeed. We are proud of Mitsubishi Chemical’s commitment to expanding its presence here and grateful for their partnership in building opportunities for our community.”

“Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials’ expansion reflects its ongoing commitment to the City of Reading and Berks County and reinforces the strength of our manufacturing sector and workforce,” said Aaron Gantz, Vice-President of Economic Development and Strategy, Greater Reading Chamber Alliance. “Investments like this position Greater Reading as a destination for manufacturing growth and success. We value the Commonwealth’s partnership in supporting projects that create opportunity and are proud to collaborate with companies investing in our region’s economic future.”

“Mitsubishi Chemical’s decision to expand its operations in Reading is a strong vote of confidence in our community and its workforce. This continued commitment to our area shows the value they see in our people and our local economy,” said Senator Judy Schwank, PA’s 11th Senatorial District. “At the state level, we remain focused on creating an environment that supports business growth and encourages companies to invest and thrive here in Pennsylvania.”

“Mitsubishi Chemical’s continued investment in Reading is a tremendous vote of confidence in our community, our workforce, and Berks County’s future,” said Representative Jacklyn Rusnock, PA’s 126th House District. “This expansion will help strengthen our local economy, create new opportunities, and reinforce Pennsylvania’s reputation as a great place to grow innovative manufacturing.”

Governor Shapiro’s Economic Development Strategy is a targeted plan designed to help Pennsylvania win and become a national leader in economic development, innovation, and job creation. Manufacturing is one of the key industries outlined in the strategy that will help Pennsylvania build on its competitive advantages and create real opportunity for Pennsylvanians.

Shapiro Administration’s Progress to Grow Pennsylvania’s Workforce and Strengthen the Economy

From day one, Governor Shapiro has been laser-focused on delivering results for the people of Pennsylvania — and it’s working.

In every corner of the Commonwealth, businesses are expanding and creating real opportunities for Pennsylvanians — from Ezeflow in Lawrence County, Nokia in Lehigh County, Kurt J. Lesker in Allegheny and Centre Counties, Vylor in Delaware County, Bonduelle in Philadelphia, Mondi Bags in Allegheny County, WebFX in Harrisburg, Premier Brands of America in Lackawanna County, John Brothers Holdings in Union County, TerraPower Isotopes in Philadelphia, Schreiber Foods in Cumberland County, Berwick Industries in Columbia County, Johnson & Johnson in Montgomery County, Eli Lilly in Lehigh County, Eurofins in Lancaster County, Calgon Carbon Corporation in Pittsburgh, DrinkPAK in Philadelphia, Farm Plast in Lycoming County, US Durum in Dauphin County, First Quality in Mifflin County, Eos in Allegheny County, Nichols Portland in Elk County, Imperial Systems in Mercer County, Qualex in Venango County, and Tate in York County.

Pennsylvania’s Business Climate and Growing Economy Is Earning National Recognition

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has made Pennsylvania more competitive — attracting over $41 billion in private-sector investment while creating more than 24,000 good-paying jobs across the Commonwealth and earning national recognition.

Pennsylvania is the only state in the Northeast with a growing economy , based on analysis done by Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi.

, based on analysis done by Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi. Last year, according to a new analysis of data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics , the Commonwealth ranked third in the nation for job growth.

, the Commonwealth ranked third in the nation for job growth. Area Development ranked Pennsylvania among the top 20 “Best States for Business” — the only Northeastern state to make the list — and placed the Commonwealth in the top 10 for “Site Readiness Programs.”

— the only Northeastern state to make the list — and placed the Commonwealth in the top 10 for “Site Readiness Programs.” Site Selection Magazine named Pennsylvania one of the top business climates in the nation.

The Governor’s 2026-27 proposed budget builds on this momentum by investing in long-term economic growth and ensuring communities across the Commonwealth can compete and win. The Pennsylvania First Program, which connects businesses with trained workers and supports job retention and capital investments, will receive an additional $10 million in the Governor’s proposed budget, for a total of $38 million.

Learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s efforts to support Pennsylvania’s workers and businesses and spur the economy, to build a stronger, more competitive economy for all Pennsylvanians.

Read the Governor’s 2026-27 proposed budget in brief.

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