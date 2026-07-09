The Cannata Report Announces 2026 Women Influencers: Janene Aul, Jocelyn Gorman and Lauren Hanna

The Cannata Report’s 2026 Women Influencers revealed on the cover of its July/August issue: Janene Aul of Systel Business Equipment, Jocelyn Gorman of DSI Inc., and Lauren Hanna of Blue Technologies Smart Solutions.

Annual Women Influencers issue celebrates leadership, legacy, and the women helping shape the future of the office technology dealer channel.

Our Women Influencers represent a generation of leaders who understand the value of preserving the principles that built their organizations while adopting change necessary for continued success.” — CJ Cannata, president and CEO

HAMBURG, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Cannata Report has announced Janene Aul, Jocelyn Gorman, and Lauren Hanna as its 2026 Women Influencers . Featured in the July/August Women Influencers content online and in print, the trio of next-generation leaders embodies this year’s theme, “Legacy and Leadership,” celebrating executives who are leading their family-owned office technology dealerships into the future.Aul, CEO of Systel Business Equipment of Fayetteville, North Carolina; Gorman, president of DSI of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Hanna, president of Blue Technologies Smart Solutions of Cleveland, Ohio, have taken on leadership roles within businesses founded by their fathers. While honoring the values, cultures, and customer-first philosophies that helped establish their organizations, they are also focused on transformation by expanding technology offerings, adopting innovation, and positioning their organizations for long-term growth and sustainability.The 2026 Women Influencers issue examines how today’s next-generation dealership leaders are integrating tradition with innovation even as they navigate an industry that continues evolving from a hardware-centric model to one centered on technology solutions and recurring services. Through candid interviews, Aul, Gorman and Hanna discuss leadership, company culture, family dynamics, workforce development, and their vision for the future of their businesses and the independent dealer channel.“Our 2026 Women Influencers represent an inspirational new generation of leaders who understand the value of preserving the principles that built their organizations while adopting the change necessary to ensure their continued success,” said CJ Cannata, president and CEO of The Cannata Report. “Their stories demonstrate that leadership isn't simply about carrying on a legacy. It’s about building upon it. Each has earned the respect of their teams through vision, commitment, and a willingness to lead their organizations into the future.”Now in its thirteenth year, The Cannata Report’s Women Influencers program has recognized women whose leadership, innovation, and commitment are helping shape the future of the office technology dealer channel. Since its inception, the Women Influencers editorial franchise has showcased female executives from dealerships, manufacturers, leasing organizations, software providers, and industry partners whose contributions strengthen the dealer channel of the office technology industry.The July/August issue also includes a variety of features highlighting accomplished female executives in the industry. Among them is a CR-Connect Dealer Tour feature on Barlop Business Systems, an office technology dealership led by sisters Monica, Michele and Mallory Lopez, who serve as COO, CMO and CFO, respectively. The issue also includes an exclusive Q&A with Jennie Fisher, one of The Cannata Report’s 2014 Women Influencers, who recently retired as group president, office technology, at GreatAmerica.Also featured is the nomination of Hannalora Van Nevel of U.S. Bank for The Cannata Report’s Outstanding Veteran Award. The publication’s monthly Veterans Way column includes an interview with the former Army intelligence officer. Rounding out the issue is a “Coffee with Carol” Q&A featuring EO Johnson Business Technologies owner and CEO Mary Jo Johnson. A 2018 Women Influencer who, like the 2026 Women Influencers, leads an office technology dealership founded by her father, Johnson shares her perspective on leadership with Carol C. Cannata.In addition, The Cannata Report will release a series of videos on its YouTube channel of interviews with Aul, Gorman, and Hanna. It will continue celebrating women leaders in the office technology channel with a special Legacy Women Influencers Spotlight, debuting in August. Women Influencers Jennifer Amatucci of Hytec Dealer Services (2021), Laura Blackmer of Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (2014), Chelsey Bode of Pearson-Kelly Technology (2023), Erica Calise of Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (2019), and Kay Fernandez of Katun Corporation (2014) will participate in an in-depth online Q&A discussing their careers, the current state of the independent dealer channel, and the challenges and opportunities they see ahead for dealers.The Cannata Report’s July/August 2026 Women Influencers issue is available online and in print for subscribers.The Cannata Report is the leading intelligence resource for the document imaging channel in the office technology industry, covering a range of topics, including managed IT solutions, managed print services, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud communications, network security, production printing, services and supplies, vendor finance, mergers and acquisitions, and more. Written specifically for the independent dealer channel, The Cannata Report, founded in 1982, has an audience that includes business leaders in the office technology industry's hardware, software, IT, leasing, and supplies segments.

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