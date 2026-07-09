Thread Launches Super Magic: The AI That Does the Work, Not Just Tells You How

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MSPs lose hours every day bouncing between tools. Super Magic puts it all in one place and does the work.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thread, the AI-powered platform built for managed service providers, today announced the general availability of Super Magic — a fully integrated AI assistant that replaces the traditional help-desk search box with something that actually executes. Super Magic reads tickets, pulls client documentation, takes action in the PSA, and hands every write back to the technician for a one-tap confirmation before anything changes.

The announcement marks a significant evolution from Ask Magic, Thread's previous in-thread search and answer feature. Where Ask Magic told technicians what to do, Super Magic does it with them. A tech can issue a single voice or text prompt — "look into this VPN issue, check the client's IT Glue docs, find any related resolved tickets, route it to the Network board, and open a follow-up for the pattern" — and Super Magic chains every necessary step automatically, pausing for confirmation before any data is written.

"Techs don't want another chatbot in another tab,” said Mark Alayev, Thread’s Founder and Chief of Magic. “Today they bounce between the PSA, IT Glue, docs, and several AI windows just to work one ticket. Super Magic collapses that into Thread, on the ticket in front of them, and actually executes."

Before a technician types a single reply, Super Magic has already done the legwork. Pulling the relevant IT Glue and Hudu docs, checking if the team has solved this before, and surfacing what it knows about the client. The web search for that obscure error code happens in the background too. When it's time to actually change something, such as close the ticket, log time, send an approval, Super Magic stops and waits. One tap to confirm, then it executes.

Super Magic ships with built-in connectors to the tools MSPs already rely on. At launch, that includes Notion, Zapier, Liongard, and Linear with admins controlling which connectors are enabled and each technician authorizing their own access, so Super Magic acts as that specific person when calling external services. Additional integrations are planned, with deeper connectivity on the roadmap.

Super Magic is available today to all Thread AI Pro customers.

About Thread

Thread is an AI-powered platform built for managed service providers. It combines PSA-level ticketing and dispatch with an intelligent layer that understands the MSP world — clients, contacts, knowledge bases, and integrations — so technicians can resolve faster and spend less time navigating tools. Thread is used by MSP teams across North America and beyond.

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