F.L.E.O. Foundation Partners with Project Never Broken to Advance Officer Wellness and Honor Fallen Heroes

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association ( FLEOA ) and its associated F.L.E.O.A. Foundation today announced a partnership with Project Never Broken , a nonprofit dedicated to supporting law enforcement officers and first responders through hope, help, and healing while honoring the resiliency of humanity.The collaboration focuses on promoting the physical and mental wellness of federal law enforcement officers, who face significant trauma and stress in their daily service to the nation. Project Never Broken was founded by Shelley Klingerman in honor of her brother, Detective Greg Ferency (badge #129), a 30-year law enforcement veteran and FBI Task Force Officer who was ambushed and killed in the line of duty on July 7, 2021 - exactly five years ago today. The organization aims to carry forward his legacy by telling the stories of 129 officers and providing meaningful support to those who serve.As part of the partnership, Project Never Broken will join the F.L.E.O.A. Foundation in initiatives including the Big Blue Bash to raise awareness and funding for officer wellness, peer support, and programs addressing PTSD, burnout, and the cumulative toll of the profession."The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Foundation is proud to join forces with Project Never Broken in honor and remembrance of fallen hero Detective Greg Ferency. We endorse their honorable goal of rendering support to law enforcement with 'Help, Hope, & Healing'," said Jon Adler, President of the F.L.E.O. Foundation.Shelley Klingerman, Founder of Project Never Broken, stated: "This partnership with the F.L.E.O. Foundation allows us to expand our mission of providing hope, help, and healing to the brave men and women who protect our communities. By honoring my brother Greg's legacy and the stories of so many others, we can help reduce the stigma around seeking support and ensure officers know they are never alone."The partnership underscores the critical need for comprehensive wellness resources for federal law enforcement personnel and builds on Project Never Broken's ongoing efforts, including educational programs, events like the upcoming "Cruise with a Purpose," and community outreach.FLEOA and the F.L.E.O. Foundation remain steadfast in their commitment to supporting federal law enforcement officers and their families through advocacy, education, and direct assistance.

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