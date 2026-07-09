William Matthew Rossi Selected as Top Attorney and Inventor of the Year by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor William Matthew Rossi at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- William Matthew Rossi , Writer-Novelist, Top Rated Lawyer, Patent-Owning Inventor, Entrepreneur-Business Founder and Franchisor, was recently selected as Top Attorney and Inventor of the Year for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to his profession and industry. The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, honors only the most accomplished and influential professionals each year.Being selected as an award recipient within the IAOTP is a prestigious achievement. Only a select group of distinguished professionals earn this elite membership each year. Honorees are chosen for their professional excellence, academic accomplishments, leadership capabilities, longevity in their field, meaningful affiliations and contributions to their communities. All recipients are invited to attend IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the end of the year, a celebration dedicated to honoring the achievements of these top professionals.With over four and a half decades in his profession, Mr. Rossi has certainly proven himself a dynamic, results driven leader. Mr. Rossi is a Writer-Novelist, Top Rated Lawyer, Patent-Owning Inventor, and Entrepreneur-Business Founder and Franchisor. Before becoming a writer, Mr. Rossi was a full-time lawyer for 27 years practicing as a defense litigator in police misconduct, employment, municipal liability, and business cases, including trials and appeals, and recently as an inventor secured a patent for a "Nasal Filtration Apparatus." As an entrepreneur, Mr. Rossi founded a national medical, drug/alcohol and DNA consumer-direct lab testing company, which he franchised and later sold. And as a writer, both his novel Innocence Unmasked and motivational book, Change ME BOOTCAMP are expected to be published this year.His areas of expertise include, but are not limited to, entrepreneurship, strategic planning, public speaking, litigation, negotiation, leadership, management, business development, sales and team building.Before embarking on his professional career path, Mr. Rossi earned his B.A. degree in Political Science, cum laude, from Miami University and then his Juris Doctor degree, magna cum laude, from the University of Dayton School of Law.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Rossi has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. He was named a Top Lawyer by Martindale-Hubbell, made a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Society, the nation’s oldest and most prestigious academic honor society, and featured in several Marquis Who's Who publications including Who’s Who in the World, Who’s Who in America, Who's Who in American Law, Who’s Who in the South and Southwest and Who’s Who in Emerging Leaders in America. He has also received the International Youth in Achievement Award, been named to the National Dean's List, Miami University's Honor's List and President's List, and is recognized as the Top 1% of America's Most Honored Professionals, among other honors and awards. This year he will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine and will be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York next December for his selection of Top Attorney and Inventor of the Year for 2026.In addition to his successful career, Mr. Rossi is a world adventurer having stood on all seven continents and visited over 80 countries.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated, “Choosing Mr. Rossi for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year’s gala.”Looking back, Mr. Rossi attributes his success to a combination of relentless perseverance, good advice from mentors he had along the way, and of course the support of family. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, he looks to publish several books in various genres while continuing to develop ideas as an inventor and travel. He intends to always play a role in his grandchildren's lives, helping to mentor them into successful individuals.For more information, please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/williammatthewrossi About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member and approved by the panel.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

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